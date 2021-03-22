The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 21; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Missouri Avenue, Milliron Avenue
Alarm: 300 block North Eisenhower Drive
Attempt to locate: Raleigh County
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Hager Street, Raleigh County, Westline Drive
Burglar alarm: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School) (2), 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden)
Disturbance: 111 Hylton Lane (Outback Steakhouse restaurant)
Domestic: 1060 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar Store)
Drug violation in progress: North Eisenhower Drive, Kessinger Street
Extra patrol: 1102 N. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Fire Department Station 3) (2), 100 block Beckwoods Drive (3), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), Orchard Avenue/Glenn Avenue, 100 block Church Street (2), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary School), 300 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 900 block Johnstown Road, 100 block North Oakwood Avenue, 1200 block South Fayette Street, Rails to Trails
Follow-up call: Orchard Avenue
Harassment: 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Subway), 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Impersonate officer: Lucas Drive
Juvenile problems: 269 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park)
Loud music/noise: Lewis-Ritchie Drive
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Overdose: Locust Street
Suspicious activity: Westwood Drive
Suspicious person: 100 block Saunders Avenue, Third Avenue/Neville Street
Traffic stop: 400 block Second Street, North Kanawha Street/Prince Street, Rural Acres Drive/North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Beaver Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/West Neville Street, Second Avenue
Trespassing: 400 Stanaford Drive (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Unwanted person: Second Street, 269 N. Eisenhower Drive (One Stop)
Warrant served: Rails to Trails
-------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglary: Harper Heights
Civil matter reported: Fairdale
Destruction of property: Ghent, MacArthur
Disturbance: Dry Hill, Bradley
Motor vehicle accident: Tams, Beaver, Bradley
Suspicious activity: Fairdale
Trespassing: Beckley, Beaver