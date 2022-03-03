The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 2; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
No report provided.
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglar alarm: Coal City, Bradley, Beckley, Crab Orchard, Shady Spring
Disturbance: Beckley, Coal City, Shady Spring
Extra patrol: Raleigh, Glen Morgan, Crab Orchard, Lanark, Stanaford, Beckley
Found property: Cool Ridge
Four-wheeler: Dry Hill
Larceny: Bradley (2)
Motor vehicle accident: Eccles, Midway
Prowler: Lanark
Reckless driver: Bolt
Suspicious activity: Sprague, Cool Ridge, Beaver (2), Bradley
Suspicious person: Crab Orchard (3), Coal City, Pleasant Hills, Maple Fork, Bolt
Suspicious vehicle: Beckley
Threats: Stanaford