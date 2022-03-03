The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 2; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

 

No report provided.

 

------ 

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Burglar alarm: Coal City, Bradley, Beckley, Crab Orchard, Shady Spring

Disturbance: Beckley, Coal City, Shady Spring

Extra patrol: Raleigh, Glen Morgan, Crab Orchard, Lanark, Stanaford, Beckley

Found property: Cool Ridge

Four-wheeler: Dry Hill

Larceny: Bradley (2)

Motor vehicle accident: Eccles, Midway

Prowler: Lanark

Reckless driver: Bolt

Suspicious activity: Sprague, Cool Ridge, Beaver (2), Bradley

Suspicious person: Crab Orchard (3), Coal City, Pleasant Hills, Maple Fork, Bolt

Suspicious vehicle: Beckley

Threats: Stanaford

