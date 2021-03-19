The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 18; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Neville Street
Assault already occurred: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Burglar alarm: Ellison Avenue
Burglary not in progress: Scott Avenue
Check welfare: Johnstown Road, Harper Road, 1800 block Harper Road
Disturbance: Hylton Lane
Domestic: 1900 block Harper Road
Drug investigation: South Kanawha Street, 500 block Woodlawn Avenue
Extra patrol: Harper Road/Hylton Lane, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), Third Avenue, 200 block South Heber Street, 100 block Second Street, 100 block South Vance Drive
Foot patrol: 200 block Neville Street, 200 block Prince Street
Found property: 4223 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Dunkin' Donuts)
Larceny: South Meadows Street
Lost/stolen registration: South Fayette Street
Loud music/noise complaint: Reservoir Road (2)
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident: 1700 block Harper Road, 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, 902 N. Eisenhower Drive (City National Bank), 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Stabbing: Lewis Ritchie Drive
Suspicious activity: Ridgecrest Avenue
Suspicious person: 100 block Jefferson Street, Grant Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Traffic stop: 700 block South Fayette Street, 500 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard (2), 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard (2), 700 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 200 block Grove Avenue, First Avenue/Second Street, 200 block Second Street, 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), 300 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Park Avenue, 200 block Second Street, Second Street/Second Avenue, 800 block South Kanawha Street
Unresponsive: Harper Road
Unwanted person: Frontier Street, Third Avenue, Harper Road
-------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Disturbance: Bradley, Crab Orchard, Daniels
Four-wheeler: Crab Orchard, Glen Daniel, Raleigh
Fraud: Cool Ridge
Larceny: Beckley
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, MacArthur
Panhandling: Bradley
Shoplifting: Beaver
Suspicious activity: Arnett
Suspicious person: Beckley
Suspicious vehicle: MacArthur
Threats: Egeria, Lester
Vehicle disabled: Bradley, Fairdale