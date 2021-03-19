The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 18; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: Neville Street

Assault already occurred: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Burglar alarm: Ellison Avenue

Burglary not in progress: Scott Avenue

Check welfare: Johnstown Road, Harper Road, 1800 block Harper Road

Disturbance: Hylton Lane

Domestic: 1900 block Harper Road

Drug investigation: South Kanawha Street, 500 block Woodlawn Avenue

Extra patrol: Harper Road/Hylton Lane, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), Third Avenue, 200 block South Heber Street, 100 block Second Street, 100 block South Vance Drive

Foot patrol: 200 block Neville Street, 200 block Prince Street

Found property: 4223 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Dunkin' Donuts) 

Larceny: South Meadows Street

Lost/stolen registration: South Fayette Street

Loud music/noise complaint: Reservoir Road (2) 

Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident: 1700 block Harper Road, 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, 902 N. Eisenhower Drive (City National Bank), 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club)

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) 

Stabbing: Lewis Ritchie Drive

Suspicious activity: Ridgecrest Avenue

Suspicious person: 100 block Jefferson Street, Grant Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Traffic stop: 700 block South Fayette Street, 500 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard (2), 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard (2), 700 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 200 block Grove Avenue, First Avenue/Second Street, 200 block Second Street, 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), 300 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Park Avenue, 200 block Second Street, Second Street/Second Avenue, 800 block South Kanawha Street

Unresponsive: Harper Road

Unwanted person: Frontier Street, Third Avenue, Harper Road

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Disturbance: Bradley, Crab Orchard, Daniels

 

Four-wheeler: Crab Orchard, Glen Daniel, Raleigh

Fraud: Cool Ridge

Larceny: Beckley

Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, MacArthur

Panhandling: Bradley

Shoplifting: Beaver

Suspicious activity: Arnett

Suspicious person: Beckley

Suspicious vehicle: MacArthur

Threats: Egeria, Lester

Vehicle disabled: Bradley, Fairdale

