The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 17; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Alarm: Church Street
Assault: 212 S. Vance Drive (Beckley Housing FMRS Apartments)
Assist other department: South Heber Street
Barking dog: Edgewood Drive
Burglar alarm: 3025 Robert C. Byrd Drive (KFC)
Check welfare: Hartley Avenue
Child abuse/neglect: 1881 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walmart in MacArthur)
Civil assist: Garfield Street, Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Civil matter: E Street, 141 Beckwoods Drive
CPR adult: Hull Street
Domestic: Klaus Street
Extra patrol: 300 block Woodcrest Drive, 100 block Allen Avenue, 200 block North Oakwood Avenue, Rails to Trails (2), 1100 block West Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street, 1900 block Harper Road, 2300 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 200 block Main Street, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Meadows Court, 100 block Hartley Avenue, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Hickory Drive (3), 100 block Ninth Street (2), 100 block Broadway Street (2), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments) (2), 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Edgewood Drive, 100 block Smoot Avenue (2), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Cranberry Creek Center, 100 block Maplewood Lane
Found property: Maplewood Lane, G Street
Larceny: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Loud music/noise: Second Street
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: North Eisenhower Drive, Howe Street/Lebanon Lane, North Eisenhower Drive
Out of control: Temple Street
Panic/hold alarm: Carriage Drive
Reckless driver: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Search warrant: Temple Street
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4), 4301 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dunham's Sporting Goods)
Shots fired: Smoot Avenue, G Street, Elkins Street
Suspicious activity: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley ARH), 212 S. Vance Drive (Beckley Housing FMRS Apartments)
Suspicious person: Temple Street, Mercer Street, 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), 126 New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet), 707 S. Oakwood Ave. (South Oakwood Apartments)
Suspicious vehicle: South Heber Street
Tamper with mail: College Avenue
Traffic stop: 3066 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Wendy's), South Fayette Street, Harper Road/Hylton Lane, 300 block South Eisenhower Drive, 132 Rural Acres Drive (Calloway Heights Baptist Church) (2), 300 block Rural Acres Drive, 400 block North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue, 300 block South Fayette Street, 200 block Woodlawn Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Dyer Avenue/10th Street, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Stanaford Road (2), 600 block Johnstown Road, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Harper Road/Crescent Road, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/High School Drive
Trespassing: Cannaday Street
Unwanted person: 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn), 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 160 New River Town Center (Boost Mobile)
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)