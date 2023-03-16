The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 15; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
No report provided.
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICEE
Barking dog: Beaver
Burglar alarm: Harper Park, Sullivan, Ghent
Burglary: MacArthur
Business check: Beaver, Harper Park
Destruction of property: Calloway Heights
Disturbance: Calloway Heights
Extra patrol: Beckley (5), Mabscott (3), Beaver (4), Crab Orchard (3), Oak Grove, Midway, Bradley (3), Sophia (3)
Fight: Calloway Heights
Harassment: Beckley, Crab Orchard
Motor vehicle accident: Crab Orchard, Bradley (2), Bolt
No driver's license: Glen Daniel
Reckless driver: Bragg
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Suspicious activity: Shady Springs
Unsecure load: Beckley
Unwanted person: Raleigh
Wildlife call: Glen Daniel
