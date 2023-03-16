The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 15; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

No report provided.

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICEE

Barking dog: Beaver

Burglar alarm: Harper Park, Sullivan, Ghent

Burglary: MacArthur

Business check: Beaver, Harper Park

Destruction of property: Calloway Heights

Disturbance: Calloway Heights

Extra patrol: Beckley (5), Mabscott (3), Beaver (4), Crab Orchard (3), Oak Grove, Midway, Bradley (3), Sophia (3)

Fight: Calloway Heights

Harassment: Beckley, Crab Orchard

Motor vehicle accident: Crab Orchard, Bradley (2), Bolt

No driver's license: Glen Daniel

Reckless driver: Bragg

Shoplifting: MacArthur

Suspicious activity: Shady Springs

Unsecure load: Beckley

Unwanted person: Raleigh

Wildlife call: Glen Daniel

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video