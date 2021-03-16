The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 15; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Assist other department: 501 Neville St. (Beckey Police Department)

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Russell Street

Attempt to serve warrant: Scott Avenue

Burglar alarm: Austin Avenue (2), 200 New River Town Center (Workforce WV), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply)

Check welfare: Bailey Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive, North Fayette Street/Prince Street, 700 block Johnstown Road, Orchard Avenue, Prince Street

Civil matter: Truman Avenue

Disturbance: Crawford Street, North Eisenhower Drive

Domestic: Eighth Street, Orchard Avenue

Drug violation in progress: Harper Road, Sullivan Road/Ritter Drive

Extra patrol: Appalachian Drive, 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 100 block Church Street (4), 1102 N. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Fire Department Station 3) (3), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 100 block Hager Street, Harper Road/Hylton Lane, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (4), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (4), 100 block Mool Avenue, 300 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Orchard Avenue, Orchard Avenue/Glenn Avenue, 100 block Patch Street, Prince Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex)

Foot patrol: 300 block Prince Street

Kidnapping: Harper Road

Larceny: Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments), Temple Street

Lost/stolen registration: F Street

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Missing person: Temple Street

Motor vehicle accident: 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Panhandling: Pinewood Drive/Market Road

Parking violation: Truman Avenue

Possible DUI: Beckley Crossing/Robert C. Byrd Drive

Road rage: Beckley Crossing

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Stolen vehicle: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Suspicious vehicle: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)

Traffic stop: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard (2), 1000 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 600 block F Street, 500 block South Fayette Street, 600 block South Fayette Street, 2300 block South Fayette Street, Harper Road/Harvey Street, 300 block South Heber Street, 100 block High School Drive (2), Hunter Street/Worley Road, 100 block Morris Avenue, 300 block Prince Street, 100 block Quarry Street, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1000 block Scott Avenue, 200 block Second Street, 200 block Stanaford Road, 390 Stanaford Road (Academy of Careers and Technology), 404 Third Ave. (Little General)

Unwanted person: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Warrant served: 100 block Antonio Avenue

------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

No report provided yet.

