The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 15; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assist other department: 501 Neville St. (Beckey Police Department)
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Russell Street
Attempt to serve warrant: Scott Avenue
Burglar alarm: Austin Avenue (2), 200 New River Town Center (Workforce WV), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply)
Check welfare: Bailey Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive, North Fayette Street/Prince Street, 700 block Johnstown Road, Orchard Avenue, Prince Street
Civil matter: Truman Avenue
Disturbance: Crawford Street, North Eisenhower Drive
Domestic: Eighth Street, Orchard Avenue
Drug violation in progress: Harper Road, Sullivan Road/Ritter Drive
Extra patrol: Appalachian Drive, 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 100 block Church Street (4), 1102 N. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Fire Department Station 3) (3), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 100 block Hager Street, Harper Road/Hylton Lane, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (4), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (4), 100 block Mool Avenue, 300 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Orchard Avenue, Orchard Avenue/Glenn Avenue, 100 block Patch Street, Prince Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex)
Foot patrol: 300 block Prince Street
Kidnapping: Harper Road
Larceny: Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments), Temple Street
Lost/stolen registration: F Street
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Missing person: Temple Street
Motor vehicle accident: 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Panhandling: Pinewood Drive/Market Road
Parking violation: Truman Avenue
Possible DUI: Beckley Crossing/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Road rage: Beckley Crossing
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Stolen vehicle: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Suspicious vehicle: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)
Traffic stop: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard (2), 1000 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 600 block F Street, 500 block South Fayette Street, 600 block South Fayette Street, 2300 block South Fayette Street, Harper Road/Harvey Street, 300 block South Heber Street, 100 block High School Drive (2), Hunter Street/Worley Road, 100 block Morris Avenue, 300 block Prince Street, 100 block Quarry Street, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1000 block Scott Avenue, 200 block Second Street, 200 block Stanaford Road, 390 Stanaford Road (Academy of Careers and Technology), 404 Third Ave. (Little General)
Unwanted person: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Warrant served: 100 block Antonio Avenue
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
No report provided yet.