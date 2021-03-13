The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 12; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: Barber Avenue, Bibb Avenue

Alarm: Allen Avenue

Burglar alarm: 3166 Robert C. Byrd Drive

Burglary in progress: Brammer Street

Check welfare: South Fayette Street

Civil matter: Yellowwood Way

Destruction of property: Bibb Avenue, 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital)

Disturbance: North Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Domestic: Roosevelt Street

Drug violation in progress: Church Street, South Pike Street

Extra patrol: 100 Appalachian Drive, 100 block Bailey Avenue, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Beckwoods Drive (2), 100 block Church Street, 1102 N. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Fire Department Station 3) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 105 S. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Work Release), 100 Galleria Plaza, Harper Road/Hylton Lane, 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 1900 block Harper Road (2), 100 block Hartley Avenue, 100 block South Heber Street (2), 100 block Johnstown Road (2), 1000 block Johnstown Road, 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Leslie C. Gates Place, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (6), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block South Oakwood Avenue, 300 block Patch Street, 300 block Prince Street, Rails to Trails (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex)

Foot patrol: 300 block Neville Street, 400 block Neville Street, 600 block Neville Street

Fraud: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Larceny: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital)

Loud music/noise: Clyde Street/Powerline Drive, Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Noise complaint: Harper Road

Reckless driver: 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Shoplifting: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 1264 N. Eisenhower Drive (Books A Million)

Special assignment: 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 100 block Wildwood Avenue, 100 block Woodcrest Drive

Speeding vehicle: 2500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Suspicious activity: Eighth Street (2), G Street, Grove Avenue, 2200 block South Kanawha Street

Suspicious person: Bibb Avenue

Suspicious vehicle: North Eisenhower Drive, Park Avenue, Rails to Trails

Traffic stop: 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 500 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., E Street/South Fayette Street, 902 N. Eisenhower Drive (City National Bank), 1000 block South Fayette Street, Mankin Avenue/Wood Street, 200 block Queen Anne Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/North Kanawha Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Rural Acres Drive, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Unwanted person: Dock Street (2)

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Attempted breaking and entering: Soak Creek

Burglary: Sprague

Disturbance: Ghent

Larceny: Beckley, Bradley (2), MacArthur

Motor vehicle accident: Beckey, Mabscott, Maple Fork, Raleigh

Suspicious activity: Beckley, Bradley (2)

Suspicious vehicle: Coal City

