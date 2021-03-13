The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 12; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Barber Avenue, Bibb Avenue
Alarm: Allen Avenue
Burglar alarm: 3166 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Burglary in progress: Brammer Street
Check welfare: South Fayette Street
Civil matter: Yellowwood Way
Destruction of property: Bibb Avenue, 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital)
Disturbance: North Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Domestic: Roosevelt Street
Drug violation in progress: Church Street, South Pike Street
Extra patrol: 100 Appalachian Drive, 100 block Bailey Avenue, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Beckwoods Drive (2), 100 block Church Street, 1102 N. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Fire Department Station 3) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 105 S. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Work Release), 100 Galleria Plaza, Harper Road/Hylton Lane, 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 1900 block Harper Road (2), 100 block Hartley Avenue, 100 block South Heber Street (2), 100 block Johnstown Road (2), 1000 block Johnstown Road, 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Leslie C. Gates Place, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (6), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block South Oakwood Avenue, 300 block Patch Street, 300 block Prince Street, Rails to Trails (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex)
Foot patrol: 300 block Neville Street, 400 block Neville Street, 600 block Neville Street
Fraud: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Larceny: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital)
Loud music/noise: Clyde Street/Powerline Drive, Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Noise complaint: Harper Road
Reckless driver: 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Shoplifting: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 1264 N. Eisenhower Drive (Books A Million)
Special assignment: 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 100 block Wildwood Avenue, 100 block Woodcrest Drive
Speeding vehicle: 2500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Suspicious activity: Eighth Street (2), G Street, Grove Avenue, 2200 block South Kanawha Street
Suspicious person: Bibb Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: North Eisenhower Drive, Park Avenue, Rails to Trails
Traffic stop: 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 500 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., E Street/South Fayette Street, 902 N. Eisenhower Drive (City National Bank), 1000 block South Fayette Street, Mankin Avenue/Wood Street, 200 block Queen Anne Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/North Kanawha Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Rural Acres Drive, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unwanted person: Dock Street (2)
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Attempted breaking and entering: Soak Creek
Burglary: Sprague
Disturbance: Ghent
Larceny: Beckley, Bradley (2), MacArthur
Motor vehicle accident: Beckey, Mabscott, Maple Fork, Raleigh
Suspicious activity: Beckley, Bradley (2)
Suspicious vehicle: Coal City