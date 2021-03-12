The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 11; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Airport Road, Lewis Ritchie Drive

Burglary not in progress: Temple Street

Check welfare: North Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road, Johnstown Road

Custody complaint: Sandstone Drive

Deceased/found body: Foster Avenue

Disturbance: Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital)

Domestic: Broadway Street, North Fayette Street

Extra patrol: Appalachian Drive, 100 block Beckwoods Drive (5), 100 block Church Street, 100 block Clyde Street, 1102 N. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Fire Department Station 3) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 100 block Galleria Plaza, 1900 block Harper Road, 700 block Johnstown Road, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (7), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 500 block Neville Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 100 block Ninth Street, 100 block Orchard Avenue, Rails to Trails, 2958 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4245 Robert C. Byrd Drive

Follow-up call: Hager Street

Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street, Rails to Trails

Fugitive from justice: Harper Road

K9 unit request: Beckley Crossing

Larceny: Crossroads Drive (Crossroads Chevrolet)

Lost property: Hager Street

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Missing person: Harper Road

Motor vehicle accident: 3700 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 1268 N. Eisenhower Drive (Pet Supplies Plus)

Noise complaint: South Vance Drive

Panic/hold alarm: Harper Road

Pursuit: Beckley Crossing

Reckless driver: Brammer Street

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)

Shots fired: Beckley Plaza

Speeding vehicle: 100 block Orchard Avenue

Stolen vehicle: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Suspicious person: Maryland Avenue

Tobacco violation: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)

Traffic stop: 100 block Armory Drive, 500 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 1000 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 500 block North Eisenhower Drive, 105 S. Eisenhower Drive, South Fayette Street/Mool Avenue, 700 block South Fayette Street, 2005 Harper Road (Little General/Burger King), 100 block Johnstown Road, 716 Johnstown Road, 125 Ragland Road (U Haul), Ragland Road/Queen Anne Drive, 3692 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Arby's), Rural Acres Drive, Sheridan Avenue/Sixth Street

Vehicle disabled: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Beckley Crossing

Wanted person: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Warrant served: 600 block North Eisenhower Drive, Lewis Ritchie Drive

Wildlife call: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

ATV accident: Fairdale, Slab Fork

Burglary: Crab Orchard

Destruction of property: Slab Fork

Disturbance: Bradley, Soak Creek, Sandlick, Stanaford

Fraud: Dameron, Lanark

Harassment: Fairdale, Lester

Juvenile problems: Bradley

Larceny: Sprague

Motor vehicle accident: Bradley, Daniels

Panhandling: Bradley

Parking complaint: Fireco

Reckless driver: MacArthur

Recovered property: Stotesbury

Shoplifting: Beaver

Suspicious activity: Crab Orchard, Daniels

