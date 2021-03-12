The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 11; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Airport Road, Lewis Ritchie Drive
Burglary not in progress: Temple Street
Check welfare: North Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road, Johnstown Road
Custody complaint: Sandstone Drive
Deceased/found body: Foster Avenue
Disturbance: Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital)
Domestic: Broadway Street, North Fayette Street
Extra patrol: Appalachian Drive, 100 block Beckwoods Drive (5), 100 block Church Street, 100 block Clyde Street, 1102 N. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Fire Department Station 3) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 100 block Galleria Plaza, 1900 block Harper Road, 700 block Johnstown Road, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (7), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 500 block Neville Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 100 block Ninth Street, 100 block Orchard Avenue, Rails to Trails, 2958 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4245 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Follow-up call: Hager Street
Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street, Rails to Trails
Fugitive from justice: Harper Road
K9 unit request: Beckley Crossing
Larceny: Crossroads Drive (Crossroads Chevrolet)
Lost property: Hager Street
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Missing person: Harper Road
Motor vehicle accident: 3700 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 1268 N. Eisenhower Drive (Pet Supplies Plus)
Noise complaint: South Vance Drive
Panic/hold alarm: Harper Road
Pursuit: Beckley Crossing
Reckless driver: Brammer Street
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)
Shots fired: Beckley Plaza
Speeding vehicle: 100 block Orchard Avenue
Stolen vehicle: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Suspicious person: Maryland Avenue
Tobacco violation: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Traffic stop: 100 block Armory Drive, 500 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 1000 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 500 block North Eisenhower Drive, 105 S. Eisenhower Drive, South Fayette Street/Mool Avenue, 700 block South Fayette Street, 2005 Harper Road (Little General/Burger King), 100 block Johnstown Road, 716 Johnstown Road, 125 Ragland Road (U Haul), Ragland Road/Queen Anne Drive, 3692 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Arby's), Rural Acres Drive, Sheridan Avenue/Sixth Street
Vehicle disabled: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Beckley Crossing
Wanted person: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Warrant served: 600 block North Eisenhower Drive, Lewis Ritchie Drive
Wildlife call: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
ATV accident: Fairdale, Slab Fork
Burglary: Crab Orchard
Destruction of property: Slab Fork
Disturbance: Bradley, Soak Creek, Sandlick, Stanaford
Fraud: Dameron, Lanark
Harassment: Fairdale, Lester
Juvenile problems: Bradley
Larceny: Sprague
Motor vehicle accident: Bradley, Daniels
Panhandling: Bradley
Parking complaint: Fireco
Reckless driver: MacArthur
Recovered property: Stotesbury
Shoplifting: Beaver
Suspicious activity: Crab Orchard, Daniels