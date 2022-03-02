The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 1; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Animal call: Bibb Avenue

Assault: Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)

Attempt to locate: Hargrove Street (2)

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Cannaday Street

Barking dog: Hartley Avenue

Burglar alarm: South Oakwood Avenue (Coca Cola Bottling Co.), 9 Yellowwood Way (Bodyworks), Smoot Avenue, South Meadows Street, 700 Johnstown Road (Leisure Lanes)

Burglary in progress: 2955 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Songer Insurance), Harlan Court

Check welfare: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Civil matter: South Oakwood Avenue (South Oakwood Apartments), 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), Lincoln Street

Disturbance: South Kanawha Street (Corner Shop), New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet)

Domestic: Antonio Avenue

Drug investigation: South Kanawha Street (Corner Shop)

Drug violation in progress: North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)

Extra patrol: 100 block Nebraska Avenue, 1900 block Harper Road, Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 500 block Neville Street (3), 3103 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little Caesars), 306 Beckley Plaza (Dollar General), 100 block E Street (2), 300 block Scott Avenue, 100 block F Street, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 Patch Street, 1300 block South Kanawha Street, 100 block Russell Street, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Wildwood Avenue, 100 block Park Avenue, 600 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Riley Avenue, 100 block South Heber Street, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive

Foot patrol: Neville Street

Found property: 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School)

Gas leak: Paint Street

Harassment: Hull Street

K9 unit: South Kanawha Street (Corner Shop)

Larceny: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 323 Neville St. (Taya's and Abraham's International Groceries)

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: McCullough Drive

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Harper Road/Carriage Drive

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Pinewood Drive/Maxwell Hill Road

Noise complaint: Reservoir Road

Parking complaint: 2905 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Go Mart)

School zone: 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary)

Shoplifting: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Special assignment: 200 Armory Drive (Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center)

Stolen vehicle: Mason Street

Suspicious activity: E Street

Suspicious person: Harper Road

Threats: Preston Street, Adkins Street, Locust Street

Traffic stop: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), 200 block Veterans Avenue, 2400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 600 block South Oakwood Avenue, 2300 Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 810 N. Kanawha St., 2400 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Sunrise Avenue/Harper Road, 300 block Market Road, 100 block Ragland Road, 100 Beckley Crossing, 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive

Trespassing: South Oakwood Avenue

Vehicle disabled: Rural Acres Drive/North Eisenhower Drive

------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Assist other department: Stanaford

Burglar alarm: Shady Spring

Destruction of property: Glen Morgan

Disturbance: Eccles

Extra patrol: Harper Heights

Fight: Beckley

Found property: Beaver

Four-wheeler: Beckley

Illegal burn: Beckley

Joyriding: Raleigh

Larceny: Lanark

Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Daniels

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Beckley, South Eisenhower Drive

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Tolleytown

Panhandling: Prosperity

Prowler: Lanark

Reckless driver: Irish Mountain

Shoplifting: MacArthur

Suspicious package: Cool Ridge

Suspicious person: Stanaford

Threats: White Oak

Traffic stop: Beckley

