The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 1; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: Bibb Avenue
Assault: Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)
Attempt to locate: Hargrove Street (2)
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Cannaday Street
Barking dog: Hartley Avenue
Burglar alarm: South Oakwood Avenue (Coca Cola Bottling Co.), 9 Yellowwood Way (Bodyworks), Smoot Avenue, South Meadows Street, 700 Johnstown Road (Leisure Lanes)
Burglary in progress: 2955 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Songer Insurance), Harlan Court
Check welfare: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Civil matter: South Oakwood Avenue (South Oakwood Apartments), 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), Lincoln Street
Disturbance: South Kanawha Street (Corner Shop), New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet)
Domestic: Antonio Avenue
Drug investigation: South Kanawha Street (Corner Shop)
Drug violation in progress: North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)
Extra patrol: 100 block Nebraska Avenue, 1900 block Harper Road, Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 500 block Neville Street (3), 3103 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little Caesars), 306 Beckley Plaza (Dollar General), 100 block E Street (2), 300 block Scott Avenue, 100 block F Street, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 Patch Street, 1300 block South Kanawha Street, 100 block Russell Street, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Wildwood Avenue, 100 block Park Avenue, 600 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Riley Avenue, 100 block South Heber Street, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive
Foot patrol: Neville Street
Found property: 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School)
Gas leak: Paint Street
Harassment: Hull Street
K9 unit: South Kanawha Street (Corner Shop)
Larceny: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 323 Neville St. (Taya's and Abraham's International Groceries)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: McCullough Drive
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Harper Road/Carriage Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Pinewood Drive/Maxwell Hill Road
Noise complaint: Reservoir Road
Parking complaint: 2905 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Go Mart)
School zone: 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary)
Shoplifting: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Special assignment: 200 Armory Drive (Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center)
Stolen vehicle: Mason Street
Suspicious activity: E Street
Suspicious person: Harper Road
Threats: Preston Street, Adkins Street, Locust Street
Traffic stop: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), 200 block Veterans Avenue, 2400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 600 block South Oakwood Avenue, 2300 Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 810 N. Kanawha St., 2400 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Sunrise Avenue/Harper Road, 300 block Market Road, 100 block Ragland Road, 100 Beckley Crossing, 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive
Trespassing: South Oakwood Avenue
Vehicle disabled: Rural Acres Drive/North Eisenhower Drive
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Assist other department: Stanaford
Burglar alarm: Shady Spring
Destruction of property: Glen Morgan
Disturbance: Eccles
Extra patrol: Harper Heights
Fight: Beckley
Found property: Beaver
Four-wheeler: Beckley
Illegal burn: Beckley
Joyriding: Raleigh
Larceny: Lanark
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Daniels
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Beckley, South Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Tolleytown
Panhandling: Prosperity
Prowler: Lanark
Reckless driver: Irish Mountain
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Suspicious package: Cool Ridge
Suspicious person: Stanaford
Threats: White Oak
Traffic stop: Beckley