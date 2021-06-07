The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 6; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Woodlawn Avenue
Brandishing: Howe Street
Burglar alarm: 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), Worley Road, 201 Templeview Drive (United Methodist Temple), 107 Barber Ave.
Check welfare: 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Pikeview Drive, Rural Acres Drive/Poplar Street
Disturbance: Harper Road, Hartley Avenue, South Eisenhower Drive
Domestic: Ridge Avenue
Extra patrol: 500 block Neville Street, 200 block Main Street, 1900 block Harper Road (hotels), 500 block Neville Street, Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)
Fleeing officer: 100 block Alvin Street
Found property: Johnstown Road/Klaus Street, South Heber Street
Fraud: Saunders Avenue
Harassment: South Heber Street
Larceny: South Heber Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Mental problem: South Heber Street
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 2004 Harper Road (Shell Station)
Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: Milliron Avenue
Obstructing: Brammer Street
Person down: Woodlawn Avenue
Reckless driving: Fayette County (2)
Shoplifting:1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Suspicious activity: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare), Crawford Street, North Eisenhower Drive, Ridgecrest Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1909 Harper Road (Econolodge)
Threats: Edgewood Drive
Traffic light problem: Prince Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, Neville Street/Leslie C. Gates Place
Traffic stop: 100 block Walnut Street, South Kanawha Street/F Street, 100 block Ringleben Street, 300 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Cherry Street/Walnut Street, South Fayette Street/Second Street
Trespassing: Johnstown Road
-------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Disturbance: Harper, Beckley, Maple Fork, Beckley, Stanaford, Rock Creek, Harper Heights
Motor vehicle accident: Bradley, Beaver, Daniels
Suspicious activity: Glen White, Calloway Heights, Mabscott
Suspicious person: Mount Tabor