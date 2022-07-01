The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 30; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: New River Town Center, Canaday Street
Assault: Main Street, South Heber Street
Attempted breaking and entering: South Fayette Street
Attempted burglary: Greenbrier Court
Background investigation: South Kanawha Street
Burglar alarm: Carriage Drive
Burglary in progress: Nebraska Avenue
Check welfare: Rider Drive, Johnstown Road, Stanaford Road, Reservoir Road
Civil matter: Nebraska Avenue
Deceased/found body: Mercer Street
Disturbance: South Fayette Street, Hargrove Street
Extra patrol: Appalachian Drive, 100 block Hartley Avenue, 1 Rails to Trails (3), 300 block Neville Street (2), 310 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park), 100 block Nebraska Avenue, 100 Appalachian Drive (Lewis Nissan) (2), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block City Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block South Orchard Court, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 200 block Woodlawn Avenue, 500 block Ewart Avenue, 100 bock E Street, 100 block Hartley Avenue, 300 block Neville Street, 1700 block Harper Road, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 200 block Hartley Avenue, 128 S. Heber St., 100 Adair St. (New River Park) (2), 400 block Neville Street, 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Ninth Street, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments) (2), 100 block Broadway Street, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Larew Avenue, 300 block North Oakwood Avenue, 300 block Reservoir Road
Falls: South Fayette Street
Foot patrol: 3000 block Neville Street, 400 block Neville Street
Intoxicated person: Truman Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Juvenile problems: Ball Street
K-9 unit: Kessinger Street
Magistrate detail: Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 400 block South Fayette Street
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 200 block Second Street, 100 block Cova Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/New River Drive, Hylton Lane/Harper Road, 1800 block Harper Road
Overdose: Eisenhower Drive
Pedestrian hit: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Person down: South Heber Street
Possible DUI: Harper Road
Radar patrol: 200 block Crescent Road (2), 100 block Ellison Avenue, Crescent Road
Shoplifting: 622 Johnstown Road (Little General), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4), North Eisenhower Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Suspicious activity: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Suspicious vehicle: Burke Avenue
Threats: Cannaday Street
Traffic stop: 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 block Crescent Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue, 224 Pinewood Drive (Family Worship Center), 100 Appalachian Drive (Lewis Nissan), 2978 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Elevation Sports), 613 S. Fayette St.
Unknown LE problem: Wilkes Avenue
Unresponsive: 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Subway)
Unwanted person: South Orchard Court, Harper Road
Vehicle disabled: South Fayette Street, 300 block North Eisenhower Drive
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Barking dog: Crab Orchard
Brandishing: Dry Hill
Breaking and entering: Daniels
Burglar alarm: Glen Daniel, Beaver, Daniels, MacArthur
Destruction of property: Hinton, Beckley
Disturbance: Beckley, Daniels, Fitzpatrick, Cranberry, Crab Orchard, Sweeneysburg
Extra patrol: Cool Ridge, Shady Spring
Fireworks complaint: Beaver
Fraud: Prosperity
Illegal burn: Sullivan
Loud music/noise: Harper Heights
Motorcycle complaint: Price Hill, Coal City
Motor vehicle accident: Sophia, Montcoal
Noise complaint: Beaver
Reckless driver: Amigo
Shots fired: Beaver
Stolen vehicle: MacArthur
Suspicious activity: Harper Heights, Daniels
Suspicious person: MacArthur, Sophia, Ghent
Suspicious vehicle: Montcoal, Coal City, Bolt, MacArthur
Threats: Shady Spring
Trespassing: MacArthur
Unwanted person: Beaver
Vehicle disabled: Beckley, Glen Daniel, Glen Morgan