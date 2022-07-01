The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 30; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: New River Town Center, Canaday Street

Assault: Main Street, South Heber Street

Attempted breaking and entering: South Fayette Street

Attempted burglary: Greenbrier Court

Background investigation: South Kanawha Street

Burglar alarm: Carriage Drive

Burglary in progress: Nebraska Avenue

Check welfare: Rider Drive, Johnstown Road, Stanaford Road, Reservoir Road

Civil matter: Nebraska Avenue

Deceased/found body: Mercer Street

Disturbance: South Fayette Street, Hargrove Street

Extra patrol: Appalachian Drive, 100 block Hartley Avenue, 1 Rails to Trails (3), 300 block Neville Street (2), 310 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park), 100 block Nebraska Avenue, 100 Appalachian Drive (Lewis Nissan) (2), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block City Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block South Orchard Court, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 200 block Woodlawn Avenue, 500 block Ewart Avenue, 100 bock E Street, 100 block Hartley Avenue, 300 block Neville Street, 1700 block Harper Road, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 200 block Hartley Avenue, 128 S. Heber St., 100 Adair St. (New River Park) (2), 400 block Neville Street, 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Ninth Street, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments) (2), 100 block Broadway Street, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Larew Avenue, 300 block North Oakwood Avenue, 300 block Reservoir Road

Falls: South Fayette Street

Foot patrol: 3000 block Neville Street, 400 block Neville Street

Intoxicated person: Truman Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Juvenile problems: Ball Street

K-9 unit: Kessinger Street

Magistrate detail: Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department) 

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 400 block South Fayette Street

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 200 block Second Street, 100 block Cova Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/New River Drive, Hylton Lane/Harper Road, 1800 block Harper Road

Overdose: Eisenhower Drive

Pedestrian hit: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Person down: South Heber Street

Possible DUI: Harper Road

Radar patrol: 200 block Crescent Road (2), 100 block Ellison Avenue, Crescent Road

Shoplifting: 622 Johnstown Road (Little General), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4), North Eisenhower Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Suspicious activity: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Suspicious vehicle: Burke Avenue

Threats: Cannaday Street

Traffic stop: 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 block Crescent Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue, 224 Pinewood Drive (Family Worship Center), 100 Appalachian Drive (Lewis Nissan), 2978 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Elevation Sports), 613 S. Fayette St.

Unknown LE problem: Wilkes Avenue

Unresponsive: 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Subway)

Unwanted person: South Orchard Court, Harper Road

Vehicle disabled: South Fayette Street, 300 block North Eisenhower Drive

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Barking dog: Crab Orchard

Brandishing: Dry Hill

Breaking and entering: Daniels

Burglar alarm: Glen Daniel, Beaver, Daniels, MacArthur

Destruction of property: Hinton, Beckley

Disturbance: Beckley, Daniels, Fitzpatrick, Cranberry, Crab Orchard, Sweeneysburg

Extra patrol: Cool Ridge, Shady Spring

Fireworks complaint: Beaver

Fraud: Prosperity

Illegal burn: Sullivan

Loud music/noise: Harper Heights

Motorcycle complaint: Price Hill, Coal City

Motor vehicle accident: Sophia, Montcoal 

Noise complaint: Beaver

Reckless driver: Amigo

Shots fired: Beaver 

Stolen vehicle: MacArthur

Suspicious activity: Harper Heights, Daniels

Suspicious person: MacArthur, Sophia, Ghent

Suspicious vehicle: Montcoal, Coal City, Bolt, MacArthur 

Threats: Shady Spring

Trespassing: MacArthur

Unwanted person: Beaver 

Vehicle disabled: Beckley, Glen Daniel, Glen Morgan 

