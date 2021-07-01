The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 30; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Animal call: Johnstown Road (FMRS)

Assault: Neville Street (Chase Bank) 

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Hickory Drive, South Oakwood Avenue 

Breaking and entering in progress: East Prince Street

Breaking and entering not in progress: South Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn), Piney Creek Road, Neville Street (Beckley Police Department) 

Burglar alarm: Harper Road, Lucas Drive, Mercer Street, Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School) 

Check welfare: West Neville Street (Vein Care of the Virginias)

Civil assist: Ritter Drive/Sullivan Road

Civil matter: East Main Street, Maplewood Lane, South Heber Street

Customer complaint: South Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn and Suites)

Destruction of property: South Charles Street, Crescent Road

Disturbance: 1900 block South Kanawha Street, Hager Street (Abram-King Apartments), Temple Street, Woodlawn Avenue, G Street

Domestic: Woodlawn Avenue, Hargrove Street

Drug investigation: 200 block Mercer Street

Domestic violence petition served: Temple Street

Extra patrol: 1 Rails to Trails (4), 200 block South Heber Street, 200 block Park Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), College Avenue/Mercer Street, 200 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Hargrove Street (2), 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Barber Avenue, South Oakwood Avenue (Beckley Hospital), 100 block Patch Street (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 200 block Wilkes Parkway, 100 block Church Street

Fireworks complaint: 100 block Combs Street, Woodlawn Avenue, Beckwoods Drive, Temple Street

Follow-up call: Ninth Street

Found property: Beckwoods Drive (Beckley Housing Authority), Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)

Four-wheeler: 200 block Mool Avenue

Larceny: Temple Street, E Street

Magistrate detail: Main Street (2)

Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident: 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Ritter Drive/Sullivan Road, North Kanawha Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive

Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: Edgewood Drive, 100 block Armory Drive

Noise complaint: Harper Road (Pagoda Motel)

Overdose: Hargrove Street

Pornography: Queen Street

Property lost/missing: Glenn Avenue

Reckless driving: 2100 block Ritter Drive

Road rage: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)

Suspicious activity: Hager Street (Abram-King Apartments)

Suspicious person: 100 block Hodges Street

Suspicious vehicle: 100 block Clayton Street

Threats: Harper Road (Econolodge)

Traffic light problem: Robert C. Byrd Drive/West Neville Street

Traffic stop: 100 block Whitestick Street, 1800 block Harper Road, College Avenue/Park Avenue, Industrial Drive (Bob Evans), Harper Road, 300 block Woodlawn Avenue, Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare), Prince Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block North Eisenhower Drive

Unresponsive: Galleria Plaza (Qdoba Mexican Restaurant)

Unwanted person: Mercer Street

Vehicle identification number verification: Chestnut Drive

-------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Breaking and entering: Beckley

Burglary: White Oak, Beaver 

Business check: Rock Creek

Civil matter: Stanaford, Glen Daniel

Disturbance: MacArthur, Calloway Heights, Beaver, Slab Fork

 

Extra patrol: MacArthur (3), Surveyor, Glen Daniel

Fireworks complaint: Princewick

Four wheeler complaint: Daniels

Harassing phone calls: Bolt, Dameron

Illegal dumping: Grandview

Intoxicated person: Sophia 

Larceny: Bradley

Motor vehicle accident: Bradley, Dry Hill, Glen Morgan, Crab Orchard, Grandview, Glen Daniel, Eunice 

Reckless driving: Crab Orchard, Grandview, Daniels

Shoplifting: Bradley (2)

Stolen property: Harper Heights

Suspicious activity: Sophia

Suspicious person: Beaver, MacArthur, Sweeneysburg

Threats: Mabscott

