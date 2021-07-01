The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 30; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: Johnstown Road (FMRS)
Assault: Neville Street (Chase Bank)
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Hickory Drive, South Oakwood Avenue
Breaking and entering in progress: East Prince Street
Breaking and entering not in progress: South Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn), Piney Creek Road, Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Burglar alarm: Harper Road, Lucas Drive, Mercer Street, Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Check welfare: West Neville Street (Vein Care of the Virginias)
Civil assist: Ritter Drive/Sullivan Road
Civil matter: East Main Street, Maplewood Lane, South Heber Street
Customer complaint: South Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn and Suites)
Destruction of property: South Charles Street, Crescent Road
Disturbance: 1900 block South Kanawha Street, Hager Street (Abram-King Apartments), Temple Street, Woodlawn Avenue, G Street
Domestic: Woodlawn Avenue, Hargrove Street
Drug investigation: 200 block Mercer Street
Domestic violence petition served: Temple Street
Extra patrol: 1 Rails to Trails (4), 200 block South Heber Street, 200 block Park Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), College Avenue/Mercer Street, 200 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Hargrove Street (2), 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Barber Avenue, South Oakwood Avenue (Beckley Hospital), 100 block Patch Street (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 200 block Wilkes Parkway, 100 block Church Street
Fireworks complaint: 100 block Combs Street, Woodlawn Avenue, Beckwoods Drive, Temple Street
Follow-up call: Ninth Street
Found property: Beckwoods Drive (Beckley Housing Authority), Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)
Four-wheeler: 200 block Mool Avenue
Larceny: Temple Street, E Street
Magistrate detail: Main Street (2)
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident: 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Ritter Drive/Sullivan Road, North Kanawha Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: Edgewood Drive, 100 block Armory Drive
Noise complaint: Harper Road (Pagoda Motel)
Overdose: Hargrove Street
Pornography: Queen Street
Property lost/missing: Glenn Avenue
Reckless driving: 2100 block Ritter Drive
Road rage: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)
Suspicious activity: Hager Street (Abram-King Apartments)
Suspicious person: 100 block Hodges Street
Suspicious vehicle: 100 block Clayton Street
Threats: Harper Road (Econolodge)
Traffic light problem: Robert C. Byrd Drive/West Neville Street
Traffic stop: 100 block Whitestick Street, 1800 block Harper Road, College Avenue/Park Avenue, Industrial Drive (Bob Evans), Harper Road, 300 block Woodlawn Avenue, Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare), Prince Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block North Eisenhower Drive
Unresponsive: Galleria Plaza (Qdoba Mexican Restaurant)
Unwanted person: Mercer Street
Vehicle identification number verification: Chestnut Drive
-------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: Beckley
Burglary: White Oak, Beaver
Business check: Rock Creek
Civil matter: Stanaford, Glen Daniel
Disturbance: MacArthur, Calloway Heights, Beaver, Slab Fork
Extra patrol: MacArthur (3), Surveyor, Glen Daniel
Fireworks complaint: Princewick
Four wheeler complaint: Daniels
Harassing phone calls: Bolt, Dameron
Illegal dumping: Grandview
Intoxicated person: Sophia
Larceny: Bradley
Motor vehicle accident: Bradley, Dry Hill, Glen Morgan, Crab Orchard, Grandview, Glen Daniel, Eunice
Reckless driving: Crab Orchard, Grandview, Daniels
Shoplifting: Bradley (2)
Stolen property: Harper Heights
Suspicious activity: Sophia
Suspicious person: Beaver, MacArthur, Sweeneysburg
Threats: Mabscott