The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 29; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: South Heber Street (Charles House)

Attempt to locate: Mercer Street

Attempt to serve court document: Azzara Avenue

Bike patrol: 500 block Neville Street, 1 Rails to Trails, Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 100 block New River Park

Brandishing: Campbell Street

Burglar alarm: Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), Sunset Drive, North Lilly Drive, Patch Street, First Avenue, Ragland Road

Check welfare: Jarrell Street (2), Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), 300 block Rural Acres Drive, Truman Avenue

Civil matter: Highland Street

Court paper served: Davis Street

Disturbance: Beckley Plaza (Mr. Tire)

Drug violation in progress: 1 Rails to Trails

Domestic violence petition served: Highland Street

Electronic sex crime: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Escort: South Jackson Avenue, 400 block Neville Street

Extra patrol: 100 block Pine Street, 1 Rails to Trails (3), Appalachian Drive (Lewis Nissan), 100 block Main Street, 2 Rails to Trails, 200 block New River Drive, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 400 block Neville Street (2), 200 block Crescent Road, 2000 block South Kanawha Street, 100 block New River Park, 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Ninth Street, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments) (2), 100 block Broadway Street, 100 block Hickory Drive, Adair Street (New River Park), 100 block Temple Street, 500 block Neville Street, Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Autumn Lane

Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street

Found property: 100 block South Heber Street

Intoxicated person: Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's)

Magistrate detail: Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex)

Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Mental problem: Temple Street

Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: Robert C. Byrd Drive/West Neville Street

Panic/hold alarm: North Eisenhower Drive (Pet Supplies Plus)

Parking complaint: 300 block Neville Street

Parking violation: 400 block Neville Street

Possible DUI: 200 block Johnstown Road

Radar patrol: 200 block Crescent Road, 100 block Central Avenue (2), 100 block Crescent Road, Ellison Avenue/Central Avenue

Reckless driver: 100 block Stanaford Road

Road hazard: Pine Lodge Road/Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Sexual assault not in progress: Third Avenue

Shoplifting: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Special assignment: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments) (2), Industrial Drive (City of Beckley IT)

Suspicious activity: Hartley Avenue, Marion Street/Orchard Avenue

Suspicious person: South Heber Street, City Avenue (Bolen Auto Sale overflow lot), 200 block Beaver Avenue, Milliron Avenue

Suspicious vehicle: 100 block Virginia Avenue

Traffic stop: 1700 block Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Subway), 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Ellison Avenue, 100 block New River Drive

Trespassing: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)

Unwanted person: Highland Street, Harper Road, Michigan Avenue

Vandalism/destruction of property: Beckwoods Drive

Vehicle disabled: 1500 block Harper Road

------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Breaking and entering: Beaver, Harper Heights

Burglary: Raleigh

Disturbance: Soak Creek, Beaver

Extra patrol: Ury, Bradley

Fraud: Beckley

Intoxicated person: Beaver

Intruder: Harper Heights

Larceny: Beckley

Lost property: Bradley

Motor vehicle accident: Bradley

Prowler: Shady Spring 

Reckless driver: Montcoal, Beckley

Recovered property: Beckley

Suspicious activity: Sophia, Pemberton, Harper Heights, Coal City 

Suspicious person: Bradley 

Suspicious vehicle: Shady Spring, Beaver

Trespassing: Naoma

