The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 29; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: South Heber Street (Charles House)
Attempt to locate: Mercer Street
Attempt to serve court document: Azzara Avenue
Bike patrol: 500 block Neville Street, 1 Rails to Trails, Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 100 block New River Park
Brandishing: Campbell Street
Burglar alarm: Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), Sunset Drive, North Lilly Drive, Patch Street, First Avenue, Ragland Road
Check welfare: Jarrell Street (2), Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), 300 block Rural Acres Drive, Truman Avenue
Civil matter: Highland Street
Court paper served: Davis Street
Disturbance: Beckley Plaza (Mr. Tire)
Drug violation in progress: 1 Rails to Trails
Domestic violence petition served: Highland Street
Electronic sex crime: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Escort: South Jackson Avenue, 400 block Neville Street
Extra patrol: 100 block Pine Street, 1 Rails to Trails (3), Appalachian Drive (Lewis Nissan), 100 block Main Street, 2 Rails to Trails, 200 block New River Drive, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 400 block Neville Street (2), 200 block Crescent Road, 2000 block South Kanawha Street, 100 block New River Park, 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Ninth Street, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments) (2), 100 block Broadway Street, 100 block Hickory Drive, Adair Street (New River Park), 100 block Temple Street, 500 block Neville Street, Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Autumn Lane
Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street
Found property: 100 block South Heber Street
Intoxicated person: Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's)
Magistrate detail: Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Mental problem: Temple Street
Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: Robert C. Byrd Drive/West Neville Street
Panic/hold alarm: North Eisenhower Drive (Pet Supplies Plus)
Parking complaint: 300 block Neville Street
Parking violation: 400 block Neville Street
Possible DUI: 200 block Johnstown Road
Radar patrol: 200 block Crescent Road, 100 block Central Avenue (2), 100 block Crescent Road, Ellison Avenue/Central Avenue
Reckless driver: 100 block Stanaford Road
Road hazard: Pine Lodge Road/Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Sexual assault not in progress: Third Avenue
Shoplifting: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Special assignment: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments) (2), Industrial Drive (City of Beckley IT)
Suspicious activity: Hartley Avenue, Marion Street/Orchard Avenue
Suspicious person: South Heber Street, City Avenue (Bolen Auto Sale overflow lot), 200 block Beaver Avenue, Milliron Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: 100 block Virginia Avenue
Traffic stop: 1700 block Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Subway), 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Ellison Avenue, 100 block New River Drive
Trespassing: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)
Unwanted person: Highland Street, Harper Road, Michigan Avenue
Vandalism/destruction of property: Beckwoods Drive
Vehicle disabled: 1500 block Harper Road
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: Beaver, Harper Heights
Burglary: Raleigh
Disturbance: Soak Creek, Beaver
Extra patrol: Ury, Bradley
Fraud: Beckley
Intoxicated person: Beaver
Intruder: Harper Heights
Larceny: Beckley
Lost property: Bradley
Motor vehicle accident: Bradley
Prowler: Shady Spring
Reckless driver: Montcoal, Beckley
Recovered property: Beckley
Suspicious activity: Sophia, Pemberton, Harper Heights, Coal City
Suspicious person: Bradley
Suspicious vehicle: Shady Spring, Beaver
Trespassing: Naoma