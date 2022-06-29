The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 28; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assist other department: Butternut Lane
Attempt to locate: City Avenue, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive
Burglar alarm: Harper Road (Raleigh County Health Department), Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments)
Check welfare: 100 block East Main Street, 400 block Third Avenue, Ewart Avenue (New River Park)
Child abuse/neglect: 300 block Rural Acres Drive
Civil matter: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department), South Heber Street, North Lilly Drive
Disturbance: South Oakwood Avenue, South Eisenhower Drive (FMRS)
Domestic: Clyde Street, Highland Street, Maxwell Hill Road
Drug violation in progress: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Extra patrol: 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Hartley Avenue, 500 block Neville Street (2), 1 Rails to Trails (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Wilkes Avenue, 100 block Ellison Avenue, 200 block Galleria Plaza, 500 block Scott Avenue, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 200 block Hartley Avenue, 100 block Temple Street, 100 block Granville Avenue, South Kanawha Street (Historic Black Knight Municipal Park) (2), 500 block North Oakwood Avenue, 200 block South Heber Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Dunkin' Donuts), 400 block Neville Street, 100 block Mercer Street, Adair Street (New River Park), 100 block Larew Avenue, Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Fight: Harper Road (Smart Hotel)
Follow-up call: Larew Avenue
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Prince Street
Fraud: North Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's)
Intoxicated person: South Eisenhower Drive (FMRS)
Joyriding: Bero Avenue
K9 unit request: 100 block Bibb Avenue
Larceny: North Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's), City Avenue
Lost property: South Meadows Street
Magistrate detail: Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Mental problem: West C Street
Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: Eighth Street/Sheridan Avenue
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), South Kanawha Street (Historic Black Knight Municipal Park)
No driver's license: North Oakwood Avenue
Noise complaint: Reservoir Road
Parking complaint: East Prince Street
Radar patrol: 200 block Crescent Road (2)
Shoplifting: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (5)
Special assignment: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments) (2)
Suspicious activity: 1 Rails to Trails, South Kanawha Street (WVU Tech Police), Clyde Street, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), Bero Avenue
Suspicious person: East Main Street (YMCA)
Suspicious vehicle: Harper Road (Kroger)
Traffic stop: Johnstown Road/South Kanawha Street, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 block South Kanawha Street, 100 block Bibb Avenue, Nebraska Avenue/East Prince Street, Harper Road (Kroger), 2000 block Harper Road
Unwanted person: Woodlawn Avenue
Wanted person: Hager Street (Abram-King Apartments)
Warrant served: Airport Road (Southern Regional Jail)
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering in progress: Naoma
Breaking and entering not in progress: Raleigh
Brandishing: Daniels
Burglar alarm: Beckley
Burglary in progress: Harper Heights
Extra patrol: Beckley, Surveyor
Four-wheeler: Josephine
Fraud: Beaver
Larceny: Bradley
Motorcycle complaint: Bradley
Noise complaint: Daniels
Reckless driver: Prosperity
Shoplifting: MacArthur, Beaver
Shots fired: Beaver, Glen White
Suspicious person: Beaver
Suspicious vehicle: Prosperity
Threats: Cool Ridge, Lester
Unwanted person: Beckley