The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 28; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Assist other department: Butternut Lane

Attempt to locate: City Avenue, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive

Burglar alarm: Harper Road (Raleigh County Health Department), Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments)

Check welfare: 100 block East Main Street, 400 block Third Avenue, Ewart Avenue (New River Park)

Child abuse/neglect: 300 block Rural Acres Drive

Civil matter: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department), South Heber Street, North Lilly Drive

Disturbance: South Oakwood Avenue, South Eisenhower Drive (FMRS)

Domestic: Clyde Street, Highland Street, Maxwell Hill Road

Drug violation in progress: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Extra patrol: 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Hartley Avenue, 500 block Neville Street (2), 1 Rails to Trails (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Wilkes Avenue, 100 block Ellison Avenue, 200 block Galleria Plaza, 500 block Scott Avenue, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 200 block Hartley Avenue, 100 block Temple Street, 100 block Granville Avenue, South Kanawha Street (Historic Black Knight Municipal Park) (2), 500 block North Oakwood Avenue, 200 block South Heber Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Dunkin' Donuts), 400 block Neville Street, 100 block Mercer Street, Adair Street (New River Park), 100 block Larew Avenue, Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School) 

Fight: Harper Road (Smart Hotel) 

Follow-up call: Larew Avenue

Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Prince Street

Fraud: North Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's)

Intoxicated person: South Eisenhower Drive (FMRS) 

Joyriding: Bero Avenue

K9 unit request: 100 block Bibb Avenue

Larceny: North Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's), City Avenue

Lost property: South Meadows Street

Magistrate detail: Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex)

Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Mental problem: West C Street

Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: Eighth Street/Sheridan Avenue

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), South Kanawha Street (Historic Black Knight Municipal Park)

No driver's license: North Oakwood Avenue

Noise complaint: Reservoir Road

Parking complaint: East Prince Street

Radar patrol: 200 block Crescent Road (2)

Shoplifting: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (5)

Special assignment: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments) (2)

Suspicious activity: 1 Rails to Trails, South Kanawha Street (WVU Tech Police), Clyde Street, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), Bero Avenue

Suspicious person: East Main Street (YMCA)

Suspicious vehicle: Harper Road (Kroger)

Traffic stop: Johnstown Road/South Kanawha Street, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 block South Kanawha Street, 100 block Bibb Avenue, Nebraska Avenue/East Prince Street, Harper Road (Kroger), 2000 block Harper Road

Unwanted person: Woodlawn Avenue

Wanted person: Hager Street (Abram-King Apartments)

Warrant served: Airport Road (Southern Regional Jail)

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Breaking and entering in progress: Naoma

Breaking and entering not in progress: Raleigh

Brandishing: Daniels

Burglar alarm: Beckley

Burglary in progress: Harper Heights

Extra patrol: Beckley, Surveyor

Four-wheeler: Josephine

Fraud: Beaver

Larceny: Bradley

Motorcycle complaint: Bradley

Noise complaint: Daniels

Reckless driver: Prosperity

Shoplifting: MacArthur, Beaver

Shots fired: Beaver, Glen White

Suspicious person: Beaver

Suspicious vehicle: Prosperity

Threats: Cool Ridge, Lester

Unwanted person: Beckley

