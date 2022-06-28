The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 27; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
No report provided
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
911 hangup: Harper
Abandoned vehicle: Beckley Junction
Burglar alarm: Helen
Burglary in progress: Sullivan
Destruction of property: Whitby
Extra patrol: Beckley
Fireworks complaint: Bradley
Four-wheeler: Cranberry
Fraud: Bradley
Larceny: Lester
Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: Beaver
Motor vehicle accident with injury: MacArthur
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Beckley
Reckless driver: Glen Daniel, Clear Creek
Shoplifting: MacArthur, Beaver
Shots fired: Raleigh
Structure fire: Crab Orchard
Suspicious activity: Harper, Fairdale
Suspicious person: Bradley
Suspicious vehicle: Midway
Threats: Bradley
Traffic stop: Cranberry, Beckley