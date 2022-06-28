The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 27; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

No report provided

 

------- 

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

911 hangup: Harper

Abandoned vehicle: Beckley Junction

Burglar alarm: Helen

Burglary in progress: Sullivan 

Destruction of property: Whitby

Extra patrol: Beckley

Fireworks complaint: Bradley

Four-wheeler: Cranberry 

Fraud: Bradley

Larceny: Lester

Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: Beaver

Motor vehicle accident with injury: MacArthur 

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Beckley

Reckless driver: Glen Daniel, Clear Creek

Shoplifting: MacArthur, Beaver

Shots fired: Raleigh 

Structure fire: Crab Orchard

Suspicious activity: Harper, Fairdale

Suspicious person: Bradley

Suspicious vehicle: Midway

Threats: Bradley

Traffic stop: Cranberry, Beckley

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video