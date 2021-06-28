The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 27; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
No report provided yet.
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglary: MacArthur, Raleigh
Disturbance: Calloway Heights, Coal City, Dry Creek, Glen Daniel, Harper Heights
Motor vehicle accident: Bolt, Bradley, Cool Ridge, Josephine
Suspicious activity: Beaver, Beckley, Fitzpatrick, Naoma
Suspicious person: Bradley, Calloway Heights, Glen Morgan, MacArthur
Unwanted person: Sprague