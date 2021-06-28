The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 27; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

No report provided yet.

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Burglary: MacArthur, Raleigh

Disturbance: Calloway Heights, Coal City, Dry Creek, Glen Daniel, Harper Heights

Motor vehicle accident: Bolt, Bradley, Cool Ridge, Josephine

Suspicious activity: Beaver, Beckley, Fitzpatrick, Naoma

Suspicious person: Bradley, Calloway Heights, Glen Morgan, MacArthur

Unwanted person: Sprague

