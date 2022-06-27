The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 26; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

911 hangup: Whitby

Disturbance: Bradley, Amigo (2), Prosperity 

Extra patrol: Beaver

Fight: Beaver

Fraud: Amigo

Joyriding: Bradley

Larceny: Fairdale (2)

Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: Beaver

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Eccles

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Daniels, Beaver, Beckley

Noise complaint: Wickham

Shoplifting: MacArthur

Shots fired: Cool Ridge

Suspicious vehicle: Bolt, Daniels

Traffic stop: Coal City

Unwanted person: Hinton

