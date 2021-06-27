The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 26; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: Coponiti Street, South Fayette Street/Maplewood Lane
Arrest: South Kanawha Street
Assault already occurred: Harper Road, Temple Street
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Bostic Avenue, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Attempted breaking and entering: Ewart Avenue
Brandishing: 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Burglar alarm: 201 Beckley Avenue, 1501 S. Eisenhower Drive (2 Brothers Collision Wrecker), 331 Sunset Drive
Burglary in progress: City Avenue
Check welfare: Neville Street
Destruction of property: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Disturbance: Neville Street
Extra patrol: 100 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Earwood Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 100 block F Street, 110 Harper Park Drive (Hampton Inn) (2), Harper Road/Hylton Lane, 1900 block Harper Road, 1907 Harper Road, 1924 Harper Road (Quality Inn), 100 block Hylton Lane, 100 block Joe L Smith Drive, 511 Johnstown Road (2), 1200 block South Kanawha Street, 200 block Main Street, 400 block Neville Street, 100 block Patch Street (2), 300 block East Prince Street, 200 block Ragland Road, Rails to Trails (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block North Vance Drive, 200 block Woodlawn Avenue
Fireworks complaint: Combs Street/Hill Street, Perdue Street/Northwestern Avenue
Indecent exposure: Temple Street
Lost property: Rails to Trails
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: South Oakwood Avenue/Carter Street, 137 Odessa Ave.
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 700 block South Eisenhower Drive
911 hangup: Warren Avenue
Overdose: Mulberry Street
Panic/hold alarm: North Eisenhower Drive
Pedestrian hit: East Prince Street/Scott Avenue
Prostitution: South Fayette Street/Maplewood Lane
Shots fired: Elkins Street, 2000 block Harper Road
Suspicious activity: Beckley Crossing, Brammer Street/Catlett Street, Fairlawn Avenue, South Kanawha Street
Traffic stop: 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 500 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard (2), 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1221 S. Eisenhower Drive (Cardinal Pawnbrokers), 100 block Ewart Avenue, 700 block South Fayette Street, 1907 Harper Road, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 200 block McCulloch Drive, Mercer Street/College Avenue, Park Avenue/Third Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Sisson Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Third Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), 500 block Second Street, 300 block Stanaford Road, 400 block Stanaford Road, 200 block Third Avenue, 300 block Third Avenue, 400 block Third Avenue (2), 100 block North Vance Drive
Unwanted person: Bypass Plaza, North Eisenhower Drive (2), Harper Road, Industrial Drive
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
No report provided yet.