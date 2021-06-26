The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 25; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: 100 block E Street
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Bostic Avenue, Larew Avenue
Breaking and entering in progress: Huffman Street
Breaking and entering not in progress: Hemlock Street
Burglar alarm: 521 N. Lilly Drive, 9 Yellowwood Way (Bodyworks)
Burglary in progress: Earwood Street
Burglary not in progress: City Avenue, Pine Street
Check welfare: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Prince Street
Civil assist: F Street
Civil matter: South Oakwood Avenue, Sandstone Drive
Counterfeit: Harper Road
CPR-adult: Hargrove Street
Disturbance: Crescent Road, Thomas Street
Extra patrol: 100 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block Barber Avenue, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 311 S. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Little League), 100 block Hargrove Street, 110 Harper Park Drive (Hampton Inn) (2), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 hotel) (2), 100 block Hylton Lane, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Main Street, 100 block Mercer Street, 500 block Neville Street (2), 300 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Patch Street, 300 block Prince Street, Rails to Trails, Ridge Avenue/Joseph Street
Fireworks complaint: Lewis-Ritchie Drive
Follow-up call: Mercer Street
Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street
Four-wheeler: Highland Street/Beaver Avenue
Fraud: Hartley Avenue, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
III record check: 201 S. Einenhower Drive (Raleigh County Sheriff's Office)
K9 unit request: South Kanawha Street/Johnstown Road
Loud music/noise: Chestnut Street, Ewart Avenue, 622 Johnstown Road (Little General)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Mental problem: Clyde Street
Motor vehicle accident: Robert C. Byrd Drive/West Neville Street
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 402 Third Ave. (Home Furniture)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 600 block North Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Overdose: Crescent Road, South Eisenhower Drive
Panhandling: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive (stoplight by Cook Out)
Possible DUI: 762 Ritter Drive (Marathon Gas)
Prowler: Fairview Avenue
Pursuit: 100 block Ragland Road
Radar patrol: 100 block North Vance Drive
Reckless driver: Burgess Street/Cova Street, 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Robbery in progress: South Kanawha Street
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Suspicious activity: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), Fairview Avenue, 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda Motel), Lewis Ritchie Drive, New Jersey Avenue
Suspicious person: Fairview Avenue, 4072 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's Plaza), 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Suspicious vehicle: 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 hotel)
Traffic stop: 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard (2), 300 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard (2), 700 block South Fayette Street, Johnstown Road/South Kanawha Street, Johnstown Road/North Vance Drive, 221 N. Kanawha St. (Raleigh County Library), 300 block Market Road, 100 block McCulloch Drive, 200 block Stanaford Road
Unwanted person: Harper Road
Vandalism/destruction of property: 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas)
Wanted person: Washington Street
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
No report provided yet.