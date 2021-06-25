The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 24; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: South Heber Street, South Kanawha Street

Animal bites: Park Avenue

Attempt to locate: 5400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Burglar alarm: 411 Carriage Drive, 301 N. Eisenhower Drive (King Tut Drive In), 119 N. Fayette Street (church), 299 Grey Flats Road, South Jackson Avenue, 101 S. Kanawha St. (City National Bank), Pikeview Drive, 94 Timber Ridge Drive

CPR-adult: Laurel Terrace

Check welfare: Sixth Street

Civil matter: City Avenue, Ringleben Street

Court: 169 Industrial Drive

Disturbance: Hager Street, Johnstown Road, Woodlawn Avenue

Domestic : Maxwell Hill Road

Extra patrol: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Fireworks complaint: Ewart Avenue, 100 block Northwestern Avenue, 300 block Reservoir Road, Rice Street/F Street

Follow-up call: Crescent Road, Johnstown Road

Hit and run: Neville Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive

K9 unit request: Central Avenue

Larceny: North Eisenhower Drive

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident: Ellison Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, Pinewood Drive/Market Road

Out of control: Coponiti Street

Overdose: Hargrove Street (3)

Person down: Harper Road

Reckless driver: North Eisenhower Drive/Johnstown Road

Sexual assault not in progress: Johnstown Road

Shoplifting: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)

Shots fired: G Street, Springdale Avenue

Suspicious activity: Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Suspicious vehicle: Harper Road

Threats: Temple Street, Westwood Drive

Traffic stop: Hunter Street/Hartley Avenue

Transport prisoner: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Unwanted person: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Temple Street

Vagrant: Fairlawn Avenue

Vehicle identification number verification: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Vehicle towed: North Eisenhower Drive

Warrant served: Central Avenue

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Breaking and entering: Cabell Heights, Oak Grove (2)

Burglary: Pluto

Destruction of property: Shady Spring

Disturbance: Pemberton, Soak Creek, Sophia

Fight: Bradley

Found property: Clear Creek

Larceny: Dry Hill

Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Crab Orchard, Daniels, Shady Spring

Panhandling: Bradley

Parking complaint: Mabscott

Reckless driver: Bradley, Fairdale, MacArthur

Suspicious activity: Bradley

Suspicious person: Beckley (2), Cabell Heights, MacArthur

Suspicious vehicle: Beckley

Threats: Stanaford

Vehicle disabled: Cool Ridge

