The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 24; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: South Heber Street, South Kanawha Street
Animal bites: Park Avenue
Attempt to locate: 5400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Burglar alarm: 411 Carriage Drive, 301 N. Eisenhower Drive (King Tut Drive In), 119 N. Fayette Street (church), 299 Grey Flats Road, South Jackson Avenue, 101 S. Kanawha St. (City National Bank), Pikeview Drive, 94 Timber Ridge Drive
CPR-adult: Laurel Terrace
Check welfare: Sixth Street
Civil matter: City Avenue, Ringleben Street
Court: 169 Industrial Drive
Disturbance: Hager Street, Johnstown Road, Woodlawn Avenue
Domestic : Maxwell Hill Road
Extra patrol: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Fireworks complaint: Ewart Avenue, 100 block Northwestern Avenue, 300 block Reservoir Road, Rice Street/F Street
Follow-up call: Crescent Road, Johnstown Road
Hit and run: Neville Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive
K9 unit request: Central Avenue
Larceny: North Eisenhower Drive
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident: Ellison Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, Pinewood Drive/Market Road
Out of control: Coponiti Street
Overdose: Hargrove Street (3)
Person down: Harper Road
Reckless driver: North Eisenhower Drive/Johnstown Road
Sexual assault not in progress: Johnstown Road
Shoplifting: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)
Shots fired: G Street, Springdale Avenue
Suspicious activity: Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Suspicious vehicle: Harper Road
Threats: Temple Street, Westwood Drive
Traffic stop: Hunter Street/Hartley Avenue
Transport prisoner: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Unwanted person: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Temple Street
Vagrant: Fairlawn Avenue
Vehicle identification number verification: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Vehicle towed: North Eisenhower Drive
Warrant served: Central Avenue
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: Cabell Heights, Oak Grove (2)
Burglary: Pluto
Destruction of property: Shady Spring
Disturbance: Pemberton, Soak Creek, Sophia
Fight: Bradley
Found property: Clear Creek
Larceny: Dry Hill
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Crab Orchard, Daniels, Shady Spring
Panhandling: Bradley
Parking complaint: Mabscott
Reckless driver: Bradley, Fairdale, MacArthur
Suspicious activity: Bradley
Suspicious person: Beckley (2), Cabell Heights, MacArthur
Suspicious vehicle: Beckley
Threats: Stanaford
Vehicle disabled: Cool Ridge