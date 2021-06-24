The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 23; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault: 100 block Woodcrest Drive, Hodges Street
Attempt to locate: Mason Street, Church Street
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: South Oakwood Avenue
Burglar alarm: 111 Hylton Lane (Outback Steakhouse restaurant), 101 S. Kanawha St. (City National Bank)
Check welfare: Berkley Street, 100 Appalachian Drive, 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Pikeview Drive, Harper Road,133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger)
Civil matter: Hager Street
CPR-adult: First Avenue
Disturbance: Lewis-Ritchie Drive, South Heber Street
Drug violation not in progress: 3225 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Probation and Parole)
Extra patrol: 200 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Patch Street (3), 200 block Teel Road, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 400 block Scott Avenue, 300 block Prince Street, Ragland Road (2), 1 Rails to Trails, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 300 block Teel Road, 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Mercer Street, 100 block White Avenue
Fireworks complaint: 100 block Beaver Avenue
Follow-up call: Ashworth Drive
Harassing phone call: Junction Street
Larceny: Orchard Avenue
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road, Temple Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident: 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: 1334 Harper Road (Tudor's Biscuit World/Gino's)
Overdose: Miller Street, South Eisenhower Drive
Reckless driving: 5000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Shots fired: 100 block East Bunting Lane
Suspicious activity: White Avenue
Suspicious person: Ewart Avenue, 500 block Neville Street, 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 214 Sisson St. (Means Lumber), 402 Second St. (Creager Tire), 100 block Beckley Plaza
Suspicious vehicle: 2005 Harper Road (Little General/Burger King), Mercer Street
Traffic light problem: Leslie C. Gates Place/Neville Street
Traffic stop: 1500 block Harper Road, Johnstown Road/Huffman Street, 101 Hylton Lane (McDonald's)
Unknown medical problem: Mercer Street
--------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Abandoned vehicle: Oak Grove
Breaking and entering: Beaver
Burglary: Soak Creek, Lester
Civil matter: Beckley, Coal City
Disturbance: Calloway Heights, MacArthur
Extra patrol: Beckley (2), Surveyor
Found property: Mabscott
Fraud: Beaver
Juvenile problems: Daniels
Larceny: Calloway Heights
Loud music/noise: Beaver, Harper Heights
Motor vehicle accident: Shady Spring (2), Naoma, Beaver, Daniels, White Oak
Reckless driving: Prosperity, Beckley, Mabscott
Shots fired: Shady Spring
Suspicious activity: Cranberry, Sophia, Sweeneysburg
Suspicious person: Prosperity, Beaver
Vehicle disabled: Sophia, Irish Mountain