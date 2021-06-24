The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 23; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Assault: 100 block Woodcrest Drive, Hodges Street

Attempt to locate: Mason Street, Church Street

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: South Oakwood Avenue

Burglar alarm: 111 Hylton Lane (Outback Steakhouse restaurant), 101 S. Kanawha St. (City National Bank)

Check welfare: Berkley Street, 100 Appalachian Drive, 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Pikeview Drive, Harper Road,133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger)

Civil matter: Hager Street

CPR-adult: First Avenue

Disturbance: Lewis-Ritchie Drive, South Heber Street

Drug violation not in progress: 3225 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Probation and Parole)

Extra patrol: 200 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Patch Street (3), 200 block Teel Road, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 400 block Scott Avenue, 300 block Prince Street, Ragland Road (2), 1 Rails to Trails, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 300 block Teel Road, 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Mercer Street, 100 block White Avenue

Fireworks complaint: 100 block Beaver Avenue

Follow-up call: Ashworth Drive

Harassing phone call: Junction Street

Larceny: Orchard Avenue

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road, Temple Street

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department) 

Motor vehicle accident: 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: 1334 Harper Road (Tudor's Biscuit World/Gino's)

Overdose: Miller Street, South Eisenhower Drive

Reckless driving: 5000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Shots fired: 100 block East Bunting Lane

Suspicious activity: White Avenue

Suspicious person: Ewart Avenue, 500 block Neville Street, 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 214 Sisson St. (Means Lumber), 402 Second St. (Creager Tire), 100 block Beckley Plaza

Suspicious vehicle: 2005 Harper Road (Little General/Burger King), Mercer Street

Traffic light problem: Leslie C. Gates Place/Neville Street

Traffic stop: 1500 block Harper Road, Johnstown Road/Huffman Street, 101 Hylton Lane (McDonald's)

Unknown medical problem: Mercer Street

-------- 

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Abandoned vehicle: Oak Grove

Breaking and entering: Beaver

Burglary: Soak Creek, Lester

Civil matter: Beckley, Coal City 

Disturbance: Calloway Heights, MacArthur

Extra patrol: Beckley (2), Surveyor

Found property: Mabscott

Fraud: Beaver

Juvenile problems: Daniels

Larceny: Calloway Heights

Loud music/noise: Beaver, Harper Heights

Motor vehicle accident: Shady Spring (2), Naoma, Beaver, Daniels, White Oak

Reckless driving: Prosperity, Beckley, Mabscott

Shots fired: Shady Spring

Suspicious activity: Cranberry, Sophia, Sweeneysburg 

Suspicious person: Prosperity, Beaver

Vehicle disabled: Sophia, Irish Mountain

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video