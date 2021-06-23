The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 22; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Center Street
Burglar alarm: Joseph Street, Ringleben Street
Business check: 401 Beckley Crossing
Check welfare: South Eisenhower Drive/Armory Drive, 400 block South Pike Street, 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy)
Disturbance: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 124 Hylton Lane (Courtyard by Marriott), 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital)
Domestic: South Oakwood Avenue
Drug violation in progress: Hull Street
Extra patrol: 100 block Beckley Plaza (2), 100 block College Avenue, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), G Street, 100 block Hargrove Street, 1700 block Harper Road, 100 block Johnstown Road (2), 700 block Johnstown Road (Carwash), Johnstown Road (2), 500 block Neville Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 100 block Patch Street, 200 block Ragland Road, Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 4072 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald’s Plaza), 404 Third Ave. (Little General), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex)
Fireworks complaint: Beaver Avenue/South Fayette Street
Found property: 306 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park)
Four-wheeler: 200 block Temple Street
Fraud: Prince Street
Joyriding: Beckwoods Drive
Juvenile problems: 2905 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Go Mart)
K9 unit request: 200 Veterans Av. (Beckley Veterans Hospital)
Larceny: 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda Motel), New River Drive, Rural Acres Drive, Sandstone Drive, South Vance Drive
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident: Brookshire Lane/South Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: East C Street
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 500 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motorcycle complaint: 400 block South Pike Street
Overdose: North Fayette Street
Parking complaint: 500 block F Street
Prowler: North Kanawha Street
Pursuit: 200 block City Avenue
Reckless driver: 1000 block South Kanawha Street
Shoplifting: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store)
Suspicious activity: Crawford Street, 402 Second St. (Creager Tire), 214 S. Vance Drive
Suspicious person: Third Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Traffic stop: 600 block North Eisenhower Drive, 701 S. Eisenhower Drive (Flat Top Arms), 1900 block Harper Road, 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 300 block South Kanawha Street, Second Street/Third Avenue
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Abandoned vehicle: Cranberry
Burglary: MacArthur
Disturbance: Crab Orchard (2), Beaver (2), Glen Morgan
Found property: Helen, Odd
Fraud: Eccles
Larceny: Calloway Heights
Motor vehicle accident: Bradley (2), Harper Heights, Crab Orchard, Beaver, Daniels
Pursuit: Beckley
Shots fired: Harper Heights
Suspicious activity: Colcord
Trespassing: Crab Orchard