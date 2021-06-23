The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 22; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Center Street

Burglar alarm: Joseph Street, Ringleben Street

Business check: 401 Beckley Crossing

Check welfare: South Eisenhower Drive/Armory Drive, 400 block South Pike Street, 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy)

Disturbance: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 124 Hylton Lane (Courtyard by Marriott), 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital)

Domestic: South Oakwood Avenue

Drug violation in progress: Hull Street

Extra patrol: 100 block Beckley Plaza (2), 100 block College Avenue, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), G Street, 100 block Hargrove Street, 1700 block Harper Road, 100 block Johnstown Road (2), 700 block Johnstown Road (Carwash), Johnstown Road (2), 500 block Neville Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 100 block Patch Street, 200 block Ragland Road, Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 4072 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald’s Plaza), 404 Third Ave. (Little General), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex)

Fireworks complaint: Beaver Avenue/South Fayette Street

Found property: 306 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park)

Four-wheeler: 200 block Temple Street

Fraud: Prince Street

Joyriding: Beckwoods Drive

Juvenile problems: 2905 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Go Mart)

K9 unit request: 200 Veterans Av. (Beckley Veterans Hospital)

Larceny: 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda Motel), New River Drive, Rural Acres Drive, Sandstone Drive, South Vance Drive

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident: Brookshire Lane/South Eisenhower Drive

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: East C Street

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 500 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Motorcycle complaint: 400 block South Pike Street

Overdose: North Fayette Street

Parking complaint: 500 block F Street

Prowler: North Kanawha Street

Pursuit: 200 block City Avenue

Reckless driver: 1000 block South Kanawha Street

Shoplifting: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store)

Suspicious activity: Crawford Street, 402 Second St. (Creager Tire), 214 S. Vance Drive

Suspicious person: Third Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive

Traffic stop: 600 block North Eisenhower Drive, 701 S. Eisenhower Drive (Flat Top Arms), 1900 block Harper Road, 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 300 block South Kanawha Street, Second Street/Third Avenue

------ 

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Abandoned vehicle: Cranberry

Burglary: MacArthur

Disturbance: Crab Orchard (2), Beaver (2), Glen Morgan

Found property: Helen, Odd 

Fraud: Eccles

Larceny: Calloway Heights 

Motor vehicle accident: Bradley (2), Harper Heights, Crab Orchard, Beaver, Daniels

Pursuit: Beckley

Shots fired: Harper Heights

Suspicious activity: Colcord

Trespassing: Crab Orchard

