The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 21; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Brandishing: Hunter Street
Breaking and entering not in progress: 125 Ragland Road (U Haul)
Burglar alarm: Harper Road, 1100 W. Neville St., 201 Templeview Drive (United Methodist Temple)
Business check: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Check welfare: 200 block Antonio Avenue, 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's), 300 block Stanaford Road, 1907 Harper Road
Child abuse/neglect: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)
Civil matter: South Vance Drive, Center Street
Disturbance: South Fayette Street, Klaus Street/Bostic Avenue
Domestic: Ridge Avenue, Westline Drive
DUI investigation: 200 block Hartley Avenue
Extra patrol: 1900 block Harper Road, 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel) (2), 1939 Harper Road, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 300 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Patch Street, 100 block Burgess Street, Wood Street, 100 block Alaska Avenue, 1939 Harper Road, 100 block Mason Street, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Hargrove Street, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 500 block Neville Street
Fireworks complaint: 100 block Park Avenue
Follow-up call: Hickory Drive
Foot patrol: 200 block Main Street
Indecent exposure: 700 block South Kanawha Street
Larceny: South Eisenhower Drive, G Street
Loud music/noise: South Kanawha Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Overdose: Summers Street
Parking violation: 100 block Mason Street
Possible DUI: 101 Hylton Lane (McDonald's), 110 Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby)
Prowler: Rawlings Street
Radar patrol: 700 block South Kanawha Street
Shoplifting: 1330 N. EIsenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)
Stolen vehicle: Westwood Drive/Old Mill Road
Suspicious person: Woodlawn Avenue/Neville Street
Suspicious vehicle: 300 block Prince Street
Threats: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), South Kanawha Street
Traffic stop: 700 block South Eisenhower Drive, Maplewood Lane, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Old Eccles Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue, 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Second Street, Pinewood Drive/Christopher Drive, 100 block Grey Flats Road, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), Prince Street/North Kanawha Street, 100 block Sunrise Avenue, 100 block Lionel Street
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: Coal City
Burglary: Calloway Heights
Destruction of property: Mount Tabor
Disturbance: Maple Fork, Daniels
Larceny: Sophia, Dameron, Beaver
Motor vehicle accident: Cranberry, Crab Orchard, Cabell Heights, Glen Morgan
Stolen property: Beaver
Suspicious activity: Calloway Heights, White Oak
Suspicious person: Shady Spring, Harper Heights, Daniels
Suspicious vehicle: Stanaford, Beckley (2)
Unwanted person: Beckley