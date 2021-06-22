The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 21; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Brandishing: Hunter Street

Breaking and entering not in progress: 125 Ragland Road (U Haul)

Burglar alarm: Harper Road, 1100 W. Neville St., 201 Templeview Drive (United Methodist Temple)

Business check: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Check welfare: 200 block Antonio Avenue, 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's), 300 block Stanaford Road, 1907 Harper Road

Child abuse/neglect: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)

Civil matter: South Vance Drive, Center Street

Disturbance: South Fayette Street, Klaus Street/Bostic Avenue

Domestic: Ridge Avenue, Westline Drive

DUI investigation: 200 block Hartley Avenue

Extra patrol: 1900 block Harper Road, 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel) (2), 1939 Harper Road, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 300 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Patch Street, 100 block Burgess Street, Wood Street, 100 block Alaska Avenue, 1939 Harper Road, 100 block Mason Street, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Hargrove Street, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 500 block Neville Street

Fireworks complaint: 100 block Park Avenue

Follow-up call: Hickory Drive

Foot patrol: 200 block Main Street

Indecent exposure: 700 block South Kanawha Street

Larceny: South Eisenhower Drive, G Street

Loud music/noise: South Kanawha Street

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Overdose: Summers Street

Parking violation: 100 block Mason Street

Possible DUI: 101 Hylton Lane (McDonald's), 110 Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby)

Prowler: Rawlings Street

Radar patrol: 700 block South Kanawha Street

Shoplifting: 1330 N. EIsenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)

Stolen vehicle: Westwood Drive/Old Mill Road

Suspicious person: Woodlawn Avenue/Neville Street

Suspicious vehicle: 300 block Prince Street

Threats: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), South Kanawha Street

Traffic stop: 700 block South Eisenhower Drive, Maplewood Lane, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Old Eccles Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue, 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Second Street, Pinewood Drive/Christopher Drive, 100 block Grey Flats Road, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), Prince Street/North Kanawha Street, 100 block Sunrise Avenue, 100 block Lionel Street

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Breaking and entering: Coal City

Burglary: Calloway Heights

Destruction of property: Mount Tabor

Disturbance: Maple Fork, Daniels

Larceny: Sophia, Dameron, Beaver

Motor vehicle accident: Cranberry, Crab Orchard, Cabell Heights, Glen Morgan

Stolen property: Beaver

Suspicious activity: Calloway Heights, White Oak

Suspicious person: Shady Spring, Harper Heights, Daniels 

Suspicious vehicle: Stanaford, Beckley (2)

Unwanted person: Beckley

