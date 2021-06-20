The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 19; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Abandoned vehicle: South Fayette Street

Animal bites: Seventh Street

Animal call: 219 Pikeview Drive (Young Chow's)

Arrest: North Heber Street

Assault already occurred: Neville Street

Assist other department: Robert C. Byrd Drive/City Avenue

Burglar alarm: 201 Beckley Ave., 700 S. Oakwood Ave. (Coca-Cola Bottling Company), 406 Second St.

Burglary not in progress: Freeman Street

Check welfare: North Eisenhower Drive, Teel Road

Civil assist: Edgewood Drive

Civil matter: South Vance Drive

CPR-adult: Neville Street

Custody complaint: Burgess Street

Deceased/found body: Dock Street

Disturbance: Harper Road, Sandstone Drive, Sunrise Avenue

Domestic: South Heber Street

Extra patrol: 100 block Cannaday Street, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Klaus Street, 410 New River Drive (Moose Lodge), 300 block Prince Street, 200 block Third Avenue

Fireworks complaint: 200 block Glenn Avenue, 200 block James Street, Orchard Avenue, 100 block Orchard Avenue

Identity theft: South Vance Drive

Larceny: South Eisenhower Drive

Lost property: Flat Top Road, North Kanawha Street

Lost/stolen registration: Third Avenue

Loud music/noise: Hartley Avenue (4)

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Ellison Avenue/Virginia Street, 241 Hargrove St., Robert C. Byrd Drive/Rural Acres Drive

Overdose: Bostic Avenue, Johnstown Road, Lewis Ritchie Drive, Miller Street, Saunders Avenue

Panic/hold alarm: 218 Sixth St.

Possible DUI: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Reckless driver: 5400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store)

Shots fired: 100 block South Hill Street

Special assignment: 200 Armory Drive (Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center)

Suspicious activity: Huffman Street, Johnstown Road

Suspicious person: 300 block North Vance Drive

Threats: Harper Road

Traffic stop: Christopher Drive/Maxwell Hill Road, Highland Street/Beaver Avenue, 200 block North Kanawha Street, 300 block Prince Street, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Subway on Sprague Hill), 3900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue (2), 404 Third Avenue (Little General), Third Avenue/Neville Street

Unwanted person: North Fayette Street

Vehicle disabled: 1818 Harper Road (Mountain State Mini Golf)

Vehicle towed: Harper Road

Violation of domestic violence petition: Woodlawn Avenue

Warrant served: Prince Street, Warden Street

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

