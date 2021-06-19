The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 18; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Prince Street
Abnormal lethargy: Tolley Drive
Assault already occurred: 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex)
Attempt to locate: New River Drive, Stanaford Road
Brandishing: Lewis Ritchie Drive
Breaking and entering not in progress: 1320 N. Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral)
Burglar alarm: 216 Business St. (Alpha Rental Properties), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1000 Johnstown Road (SMRS Health Systems)
Burglary in progress: Fairlawn Avenue
Check welfare: Harper Road, Neville Street, Ragland Road, Timber Ridge Drive
Disturbance: Prince Street, South Vance Drive
Domestic: Mills Avenue
Escort: Sandstone Drive
Extra patrol: 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 300 block Broadway Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 100 block Hargrove Street, Harper Road/Hylton Lane, 607 Johnstown Road, 700 block Johnstown Road, 100 block Larew Avenue, 224 Pinewood Drive (Family Worship Center), 200 block Ragland Road (2), Rails to Trails (3), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2)
Fireworks complaint: 200 block Glenn Avenue, 200 block Hargrove Street, 200 block Main Street, Wilkes Avenue
Four-wheeler: Hargrove Street, Mankin Avenue
Loud music/noise: Eighth Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Noise complaint: Broadway Street
Panhandling: 100 block Galleria Plaza
Parking complaint: Ann Street, Woodlawn Avenue
Reckless driver: 1000 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Harper Road/Pikeview Drive, 1900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Shoplifting: 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's department store) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy)
Special assignment: 200 Armory Drive (Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center)
Suspicious activity: 301 Park Ave. (Board of Education/Institute Elementary School)
Threats: Cobbs Street, Maxwell Hill Road
Traffic stop: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 1300 block South Eisenhower Drive, 300 block F Street, South Fayette Street/Beaver Avenue, South Fayette Street/Cox Street, 100 block Fourth Street, 1700 block Harper Road, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (3), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue (2), Veterans Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unwanted person: Antonio Avenue
Vehicle identification number verification: Johnstown Road
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
No report provided yet.