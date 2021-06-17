The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 16; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Woodlawn Avenue
Assist other department: Johnstown Road
Bleeding: 1500 block South Eisenhower Drive
Burglar alarm: 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), North Fayette Street, 9 Yellowwood Way (Bodyworks)
Burglary in progress: Gregory Street
Burglary not in progress: McClure Street
Check welfare: Pinewood Drive, City Avenue
Civil matter: 109 First Ave. (Helping Hands), Westwood Drive
Deceased/find body: Beckwoods Drive
Disturbance: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 106 S. Eisenhower Drive (Fourney Fasteners)
Drug violation in progress: 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn)
Extra patrol: 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 410 New River Drive (Moose Lodge), 306 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park), 100 block Timberland Road, Ragland Road, 600 block Johnstown Road, 1703 S. Kanawha St. (Heart of God Ministries), 100 block North Vance Drive, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Vine Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 1000 block South Fayette Street, Ragland Road, 200 block Hargrove Street, Ragland Road, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street
Fraud: South Kanawha Street
Intoxicated person: 306 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park)
Investigation: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Juvenile problems: 100 block City Avenue
Larceny: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments)
Loud music/noise: 100 block Earwood Street, Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident: G Street, Dixon Avenue
Open door/window: 1 Park Ave. (City National Bank)
Panhandling: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1300 block N. Eisenhower Drive
Reckless driving: 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas)
Runaway juvenile: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments)
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Stolen property: 120 Beckley Crossing (TJ Maxx) (2)
Suspicious person: 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas)
Suspicious vehicle: South Kanawha Street
Traffic stop: 100 block New River Drive, 1100 block North Eisenhower Drive, Appalachian Drive, 1400 block Corridor L, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 404 Third Ave. (Little General), 500 block South Oakwood Avenue, Carter Street/South Oakwood Avenue, 400 block Neville Street, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Levels Lane, 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Subway), Robert C. Byrd Drive/West Neville Street
Trespassing: Earwood Street
Unwanted person: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Abandoned vehicle: Beckley
Burglary: Harper Heights
Disturbance: East Gulf, Maple Fork, Crab Orchard, Calloway Heights, MacArthur, Beckley
Extra patrol: Bolt, Piney View
Fireworks complaint: Beaver
Found property: Rhodell
Four-wheeler: White Oak
Fraud: Glen Daniel
Harassment: Crab Orchard, Dry Creek
Juvenile problems: White Oak
Larceny: Cranberry
Motorcycle complaint: Beckley
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Beckley, Midway, Mabscott, Cranberry, Daniels
Reckless driving: Bragg, Cabell Heights
Shoplifting: Sophia
Shots fired: Dry Hill
Speeding vehicles: Cool Ridge, Calloway Heights
Suspicious person: Beaver, Beckley
Suspicious vehicle: Soak Creek
Vagrant: Sprague
Vandalism/destruction of property: Cranberry