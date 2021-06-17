The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 16; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: Woodlawn Avenue

Assist other department: Johnstown Road

Bleeding: 1500 block South Eisenhower Drive

Burglar alarm: 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), North Fayette Street, 9 Yellowwood Way (Bodyworks)

Burglary in progress: Gregory Street

Burglary not in progress: McClure Street

Check welfare: Pinewood Drive, City Avenue

Civil matter: 109 First Ave. (Helping Hands), Westwood Drive

Deceased/find body: Beckwoods Drive

Disturbance: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 106 S. Eisenhower Drive (Fourney Fasteners)

Drug violation in progress: 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn)

Extra patrol: 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 410 New River Drive (Moose Lodge), 306 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park), 100 block Timberland Road, Ragland Road, 600 block Johnstown Road, 1703 S. Kanawha St. (Heart of God Ministries), 100 block North Vance Drive, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Vine Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 1000 block South Fayette Street, Ragland Road, 200 block Hargrove Street, Ragland Road, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)

Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street

Fraud: South Kanawha Street

Intoxicated person: 306 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park)

Investigation: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Juvenile problems: 100 block City Avenue

Larceny: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments) 

Loud music/noise: 100 block Earwood Street, Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident: G Street, Dixon Avenue

Open door/window: 1 Park Ave. (City National Bank)

Panhandling: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1300 block N. Eisenhower Drive

Reckless driving: 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas)

Runaway juvenile: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments)

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Stolen property: 120 Beckley Crossing (TJ Maxx) (2) 

Suspicious person: 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas)

Suspicious vehicle: South Kanawha Street

Traffic stop: 100 block New River Drive, 1100 block North Eisenhower Drive, Appalachian Drive, 1400 block Corridor L, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 404 Third Ave. (Little General), 500 block South Oakwood Avenue, Carter Street/South Oakwood Avenue, 400 block Neville Street, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Levels Lane, 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Subway), Robert C. Byrd Drive/West Neville Street

Trespassing: Earwood Street

Unwanted person: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Abandoned vehicle: Beckley

Burglary: Harper Heights

Disturbance: East Gulf, Maple Fork, Crab Orchard, Calloway Heights, MacArthur, Beckley

Extra patrol: Bolt, Piney View 

Fireworks complaint: Beaver

Found property: Rhodell

Four-wheeler: White Oak

Fraud: Glen Daniel 

Harassment: Crab Orchard, Dry Creek

Juvenile problems: White Oak

Larceny: Cranberry

Motorcycle complaint: Beckley

Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Beckley, Midway, Mabscott, Cranberry, Daniels

Reckless driving: Bragg, Cabell Heights

Shoplifting: Sophia

Shots fired: Dry Hill

Speeding vehicles: Cool Ridge, Calloway Heights

Suspicious person: Beaver, Beckley

Suspicious vehicle: Soak Creek 

Vagrant: Sprague 

Vandalism/destruction of property: Cranberry

