The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 15; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Abandoned vehicle: Westwood Drive/Old Mill Road
Assault: Rice Street
Brandishing: 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive
Burglar alarm: Lucas Drive, Florida Avenue, 123 Beckley Crossing
Check welfare: Second Street/South Fayette Street, 6 Yellowwood Way (Heritage House Apartments), Foster Avenue, 100 block South Heber Street, North Heber Street, 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald’s)
Custody complaint: 100 block Beckwoods Drive
Disturbance: 123 Hager St. (Abram-King Apartments)
Domestic: 123 Hager St. (Abram-King Apartments), 200 block Plumley Avenue
Extra patrol: 100 block Joseph Street, Harper Road/Hylton Lane, 200 block Klaus Street, 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), Klaus Street, 306 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park), 200 block Joseph Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s), 100 block F Street, 100 block Clyde Street, Ridge Avenue/Joseph Street, Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Hartley Avenue, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 400 Neville St., 400 block Third Avenue, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments)
Fight: 222 S. Heber St.
Fireworks complaint: 100 block Fourth Street
Intoxicated person: 117 S. Fayette St. (Jan Care)
Larceny: Mankin Avenue, Truman Avenue, 1703 S. Kanawha St. (Heart of God Ministries)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Missing person: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident: 1100 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd.
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Rural Acres Drive/North Eisenhower Drive
Open door/window: 3284 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Classy Clutter)
Overdose: Hargrove Street
Panic/hold alarm: Second Street
Shots fired: Woodlawn Avenue, 1060 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar Store), 200 block Main Street, 211 Woodlawn Ave.
Suspicious activity: 214 Sisson St. (Means Lumber), Clyde Street
Suspicious vehicle: 1909 Harper Road (Econolodge), Brooks Street/Dock Street
Threats: 200 block Woodcrest Drive, Lewis Ritchie Drive
Traffic stop: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1700 block Harper Road (2), South Eisenhower Drive, 500 block South Fayette Street, 404 Third Ave. (Little General), 100 block Hubbard Street, Beaver Avenue/West Virginia Street, Teel Road, Second Street/Woodlawn Avenue, 2100 block Harper Road, 2400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unwanted person: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School)
Vehicle towed: E Street
Warrant served: Galleria Plaza
-------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: Oak Grove, MacArthur
Civil matter: Bradley
Disturbance: Dry Hill, Calloway Heights, Bolt, Rock Creek, Prosperity, Sullivan, Mount Tabor, Fitzpatrick, Beaver (2), Harper Heights, Ghent, Sullivan
Larceny: Beaver, Daniels
Motor vehicle accident: Fairdale, Pettus, Beckley, Tams
Suspicious activity: Bradley, Harper Heights
Suspicious person: Beckley (2), Tolleytown
Suspicious vehicle: Beckley (3), Besoco, Mount Tabor
Unwanted person: Lanark, Calloway Heights
Vandalism/destruction of property: MacArthur