The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 11; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Breaking and entering in progress: Park Avenue

Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Burglary in progress: Grove Avenue

Business check: Stanaford Road

Check welfare: 100 block Beckley Crossing, Hartley Avenue, Johnstown Road/North Eisenhower Drive, Manor Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Rural Acres Drive, Stanaford Road

Civil matter: Mason Street

Custody complaint: Dorcas Avenue

Disturbance: Autumn Lane, North Eisenhower Drive, South Heber Street

Domestic: North Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road

Drug violation in progress: Brammer Street

Extra patrol: 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Berkley Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 200 block Hargrove Street, 300 block Johnstown Road (2), 400 block Neville Street, 96 Old Mill Road, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 300 block Prince Street, Rails to Trails, 100 block Teel Road (2)

Larceny: Ridge Avenue

Loud music/noise: Ewart Avenue

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident: 1000 block Woodlawn Avenue

Shooting: South Fayette Street

Shots fired: Mulberry Street

Suspicious activity: Johnstown Road, Kentucky Avenue/West Virginia Street

Suspicious person: Johnstown Road, Pikeview Drive

Suspicious vehicle: Ford Street/St. Francis Lane, Harper Road

Threats: Stanaford Road

Traffic stop: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 306 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park), 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Trespassing: Stanaford Road

Unconscious/syncope: South Fayette Street

Unwanted person: Cannaday Street, Earwood Street, South Eisenhower Drive, Paint Street

------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

No report provided yet.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video