The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 11; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Breaking and entering in progress: Park Avenue
Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Burglary in progress: Grove Avenue
Business check: Stanaford Road
Check welfare: 100 block Beckley Crossing, Hartley Avenue, Johnstown Road/North Eisenhower Drive, Manor Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Rural Acres Drive, Stanaford Road
Civil matter: Mason Street
Custody complaint: Dorcas Avenue
Disturbance: Autumn Lane, North Eisenhower Drive, South Heber Street
Domestic: North Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road
Drug violation in progress: Brammer Street
Extra patrol: 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Berkley Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 200 block Hargrove Street, 300 block Johnstown Road (2), 400 block Neville Street, 96 Old Mill Road, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 300 block Prince Street, Rails to Trails, 100 block Teel Road (2)
Larceny: Ridge Avenue
Loud music/noise: Ewart Avenue
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident: 1000 block Woodlawn Avenue
Shooting: South Fayette Street
Shots fired: Mulberry Street
Suspicious activity: Johnstown Road, Kentucky Avenue/West Virginia Street
Suspicious person: Johnstown Road, Pikeview Drive
Suspicious vehicle: Ford Street/St. Francis Lane, Harper Road
Threats: Stanaford Road
Traffic stop: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 306 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park), 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Trespassing: Stanaford Road
Unconscious/syncope: South Fayette Street
Unwanted person: Cannaday Street, Earwood Street, South Eisenhower Drive, Paint Street
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
No report provided yet.