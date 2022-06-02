The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 1; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: Highland Street, Bypass Plaza
Attempt to locate: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Burglar alarm: Yellowwood Way, South Fayette Street, Harper Road, Johnstown Road, Ragland Road
Check welfare: Robert C. Byrd Drive, North Eisenhower Drive, Church Street, West Neville Street
Civil assist: Neville Street
Civil matter: 96 Old Mill Road, Hunter Street, Glenn Avenue
Custody complaint: Ewart Avenue
Disturbance: North Eisenhower Drive
Domestic: Ewart Avenue
DUI investigation: Galleria Plaza
Extra patrol: 770 S. Fayette St., 100 block Ringleben Street, 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 1900 block Harper Road (hotels), 100 block Worley Road, 200 block Main Street, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), North Eisenhower Drive, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 100 block Burgess Street, 300 block Woodlawn Avenue (2), 200 block Main Street (downtown area) (2), 100 block Orchard Avenue, 400 block Neville Street, 100 block Temple Street, 100 block Clyde Street, 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), 1939 Harper Road (Travelodge)
Follow-up call: Robinson Street
Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street
Found property: 404 Third Ave. (Little General), Carriage Drive
K9 unit request: Prince Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Larceny: Beckley Crossing
Lost property: South Eisenhower Drive
Magistrate detail: Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: North Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Johnstown Road/South Vance Drive
Noise complaint: Reservoir Road
Parking complaint: Orchard Avenue
Person down: Powerline Drive/Johnstown Road, West Neville Street
Road hazard: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (4)
Special assignment: 100 block Sandstone Drive, New Jersey Avenue
Speeding vehicle: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Stolen vehicle: Ragland Road (U-Haul)
Suspicious activity: Second Street
Suspicious person: Second Street/South Fayette Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Oakhurst Drive
Suspicious vehicle: North Eisenhower Drive
Traffic stop: South Heber Street/McCreery Street, Prince Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Prince Street/Leslie C. Gates Place, 300 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Joe L. Smith Drive, 780 Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Blvd., 500 block Woodlawn Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive, 300 block Third Avenue, Johnstown Road/North Eisenhower Drive, 900 block Maxwell Hill Road, 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 block Third Avenue, Park Avenue/Woodlawn Avenue, 4140 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Chase Bank), Pinewood Drive/Yellowwood Way
Unwanted person: Antonio Avenue, South Eisenhower Drive, Klaus Street