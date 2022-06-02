The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 1; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Animal call: Highland Street, Bypass Plaza

Attempt to locate: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Burglar alarm: Yellowwood Way, South Fayette Street, Harper Road, Johnstown Road, Ragland Road

Check welfare: Robert C. Byrd Drive, North Eisenhower Drive, Church Street, West Neville Street

Civil assist: Neville Street

Civil matter: 96 Old Mill Road, Hunter Street, Glenn Avenue

Custody complaint: Ewart Avenue

Disturbance: North Eisenhower Drive

Domestic: Ewart Avenue

DUI investigation: Galleria Plaza

Extra patrol: 770 S. Fayette St., 100 block Ringleben Street, 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 1900 block Harper Road (hotels), 100 block Worley Road, 200 block Main Street, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), North Eisenhower Drive, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 100 block Burgess Street, 300 block Woodlawn Avenue (2), 200 block Main Street (downtown area) (2), 100 block Orchard Avenue, 400 block Neville Street, 100 block Temple Street, 100 block Clyde Street, 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), 1939 Harper Road (Travelodge)

Follow-up call: Robinson Street

Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street

Found property: 404 Third Ave. (Little General), Carriage Drive

K9 unit request: Prince Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive

Larceny: Beckley Crossing

Lost property: South Eisenhower Drive

Magistrate detail: Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: North Eisenhower Drive

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Johnstown Road/South Vance Drive

Noise complaint: Reservoir Road

Parking complaint: Orchard Avenue

Person down: Powerline Drive/Johnstown Road, West Neville Street

Road hazard: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (4)

Special assignment: 100 block Sandstone Drive, New Jersey Avenue

Speeding vehicle: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Stolen vehicle: Ragland Road (U-Haul)

Suspicious activity: Second Street

Suspicious person: Second Street/South Fayette Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Oakhurst Drive

Suspicious vehicle: North Eisenhower Drive

Traffic stop: South Heber Street/McCreery Street, Prince Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Prince Street/Leslie C. Gates Place, 300 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Joe L. Smith Drive, 780 Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Blvd., 500 block Woodlawn Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive, 300 block Third Avenue, Johnstown Road/North Eisenhower Drive, 900 block Maxwell Hill Road, 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 block Third Avenue, Park Avenue/Woodlawn Avenue, 4140 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Chase Bank), Pinewood Drive/Yellowwood Way

Unwanted person: Antonio Avenue, South Eisenhower Drive, Klaus Street

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video