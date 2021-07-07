The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 5; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Sandlewood Drive
Burglar alarm: Harper Road (City National Bank), Bibb Avenue
Business check: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Check welfare: Pikeview Drive/Holliday Drive, Reservoir Road/Hill Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club), Third Avenue
Civil matter: Adkins Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Mighty Shine Carwash)
Disturbance: Harper Road (Burger King), Woodlawn Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive (One Stop)
Domestic: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Drug investigation: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Drug violation in progress: Wickham Avenue
Eloped/walked away: Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)
Extra patrol: 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Pine Street, New River Town Center (Ollie’s Bargain Outlet), Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz) (3), Ewart Avenue, (Willbrian Apts.) (2), 500 block Neville St., 100 block Beckwoods Dr., N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (2), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sam’s), 1 Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Patch St., 100 block Hargrove St., 100 block Beckley Xing, N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sheetz), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Dr., 200 block Temple St., Brammer St. and Catlett St., 500 block Neville St., 300 block Woodlawn Ave., Neville St. (Big Parking Garage)
Fight: Stanaford Rd. (BARH)
Fireworks complaint: Timber Ridge Dr., Tolbert St. and Worley Rd., Vine St. and Sheridan Ave., 100 block Miller St.
Found property: Johnstown Rd. (Leisure Lanes)
Harassment: Robert C. Byrd Dr. (GoMart), Main St., Lewis Ritchie Dr.
Larceny: Harper Rd., Harper Rd. (El Campestre Mexican Restaurant), Neville St. (BCPD)
Lost property: Johnston St.
Loud music/noise: 100 block S. French St.
Magistrate detail: Main St.
Mental problem: Harper Rd. (Howard Johnson)
Missing person: Raleigh County, Third Avenue
Motor vehicle accident: Sheridan Avenue/Temple Street
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 3300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Open door/window: Hill Street
Person down: Galleria Plaza (Kimono Restaurant)
Reckless driving: North Eisenhower Drive/Rural Acres Drive
Sexual assault not in progress: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Shoplifting: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)
Suspicious person: 500 block Johnstown Rd.
Traffic stop: N. Kanawha St. and Elkins St., 500 block Ewart Ave., 100 block S. Oakwood Ave., N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sheetz), S. Oakwood Ave. and City Ave., 1800 block Harper Rd., 100 block Virginia St., 100 block Plumley Ave., 100 block Gate St., S. Fayette St. and Antonio Ave., 300 block N. Eisenhower Dr., 2000 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Locust St., 2nd St., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Old Eccles Rd., Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Vecillio and Grogan), 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., Ragland Rd. and Queen Anne Dr., 1000 block S. Fayette St., 1100 block S. Fayette St., Powerline Dr. and Johnstown Rd., 600 block Ewart Ave., Harper Rd. (Quality Inn) Prince St., 200 block S. Heber St., 2nd St. and S. Fayette St.
Unresponsive: Ellison Ave.
Unwanted person: Mool Ave.
Vehicle disabled: 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., Johnstown Rd. and S. Kanawha St.
Warrant served: Neville St. (BCPD)
Raleigh Sheriff’s Dept.
B&E: Sullivan
Burglary: Sophia
Destruction of property: Cabell Heights, Montcoal, Bradley and Beaver
Disturbance: Prosperity (2), Clear Creek, Crab Orchard, Dry Hill (2), Dry Creek, Beckley, Sophia, Harper Heights, Coal City, Beaver and Glen Daniel
Larceny: Cool Ridge, Crab Orchard
Motor vehicle accident: Cool Ridge, Beckley (2)
Shoplifting: Coal City
Suspicious activity: Beckley
Suspicious person: Crab Orchard, Colcord
Suspicious vehicle: Tams, Bragg
Unwanted person: Beckley