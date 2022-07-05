The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 4; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
No report provided.
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglar alarm: Beaver
Disturbance: Ury, Dry Hill
Extra patrol: Surveyor
Joyriding: Sophia
Larceny: Stanaford
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Glen Morgan
Noise complaint: Beckley
Shooting: Beckley
Suspicious activity: Cabell Heights, Dry Hill, Calloway Heights
Suspicious person: Sprague, Beaver
Suspicious vehicle: Glen Daniel, Skelton
Threats: Midway, Daniels
Traffic stop: Beckley (2)
Unwanted person: Cool Ridge
Vehicle disabled: Grandview