The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 4; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

 

No report provided.

------ 

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Burglar alarm: Beaver

Disturbance: Ury, Dry Hill

Extra patrol: Surveyor

Joyriding: Sophia

Larceny: Stanaford

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Glen Morgan

Noise complaint: Beckley

Shooting: Beckley

Suspicious activity: Cabell Heights, Dry Hill, Calloway Heights

Suspicious person: Sprague, Beaver 

Suspicious vehicle: Glen Daniel, Skelton 

Threats: Midway, Daniels

Traffic stop: Beckley (2)

Unwanted person: Cool Ridge

Vehicle disabled: Grandview

