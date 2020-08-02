The following calls were made to police agencies on July 31; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: Lewis Ritchie Drive, South Fayette Street
Attempt to serve court document: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Burglar alarm: East Main Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Eisenhower Drive, Teel Road
Burglary in progress: Crawford Street
Burglary not in progress: Crawford Street
Check welfare: 100 block South Heber Street, Industrial Drive
Customer complaint: Hager Street
Disturbance: Stanaford Road, Glenn Avenue, Bair Street
Domestic: Lewis Ritchie Drive, 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Drug violation not in progress: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive
Fight: Woodlawn Avenue
Fraud: Teel Road
Harassment: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Missing person: Hunter Street
Motor vehicle accident: Ragland Road/Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Poplar Street/Rural Acres Drive, Gate Street
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Overdose: South Heber Street
Possible DUI: 100 block South Fayette Street
Prowler: Adair Street
Residence check: Teel Road
Shoplifting: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Special assignment: 100 block Scott Avenue (2), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 400 block Neville Street, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Hartley Avenue, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, 600 block Johnstown Road, 1100 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 200 block Hartley Avenue, South Fayette Street
Stabbing: Gregory Street
Suspicious activity: 300 block Broadway Street, Pinewood Drive, 200 block Larew Avenue
Suspicious person: Maplewood Lane
Suspicious vehicle: 100 block Antonio Avenue
Traffic stop: 100 block Holliday Drive (3), 500 block Pinewood Drive, Maxwell Hill Road/Pinewood Drive, 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club)
Unwanted person: Cross Street, Second Street
Violation of domestic violence petition: East Prince Street
Warrant served: Robert C. Byrd Drive
• • •
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Civil matter: Beaver, Mabscott, Lester, Whitesville
Disturbance: Bradley, Eccles, Colcord, Coal City, MacArthur, Rock Creek, Harper Heights
Destruction of property: Soak Creek
Four-wheeler: Glen White
Motor vehicle accident: Grandview, Shady Spring, Bradley (2), Dry Creek, MacArthur, Beaver, Daniels, Sundial
Stolen vehicle: Hotchkiss
Suspicious person: Beaver (3)
Suspicious vehicle: Cool Ridge, Shady Spring, Harper Park
Unwanted person: Calloway Heights, Harper Heights