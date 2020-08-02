The following calls were made to police agencies on July 31; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

911 hang-up: Lewis Ritchie Drive, South Fayette Street

Attempt to serve court document: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)

Burglar alarm: East Main Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Eisenhower Drive, Teel Road

Burglary in progress: Crawford Street

Burglary not in progress: Crawford Street

Check welfare: 100 block South Heber Street, Industrial Drive

Customer complaint: Hager Street

Disturbance: Stanaford Road, Glenn Avenue, Bair Street

Domestic: Lewis Ritchie Drive, 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)

Drug violation not in progress: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive

Fight: Woodlawn Avenue

Fraud: Teel Road

Harassment: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD) 

Missing person: Hunter Street

Motor vehicle accident: Ragland Road/Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Poplar Street/Rural Acres Drive, Gate Street

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Overdose: South Heber Street

Possible DUI: 100 block South Fayette Street

Prowler: Adair Street

Residence check: Teel Road

Shoplifting: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Special assignment: 100 block Scott Avenue (2), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 400 block Neville Street, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Hartley Avenue, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, 600 block Johnstown Road, 1100 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 200 block Hartley Avenue, South Fayette Street

Stabbing: Gregory Street

Suspicious activity: 300 block Broadway Street, Pinewood Drive, 200 block Larew Avenue

Suspicious person: Maplewood Lane

Suspicious vehicle: 100 block Antonio Avenue

Traffic stop: 100 block Holliday Drive (3), 500 block Pinewood Drive, Maxwell Hill Road/Pinewood Drive, 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club)

Unwanted person: Cross Street, Second Street

Violation of domestic violence petition: East Prince Street

Warrant served: Robert C. Byrd Drive

• • •

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

Civil matter: Beaver, Mabscott, Lester, Whitesville 

Disturbance: Bradley, Eccles, Colcord, Coal City, MacArthur, Rock Creek, Harper Heights 

Destruction of property: Soak Creek

Four-wheeler: Glen White

Motor vehicle accident: Grandview, Shady Spring, Bradley (2), Dry Creek, MacArthur, Beaver, Daniels, Sundial

Stolen vehicle: Hotchkiss

Suspicious person: Beaver (3)

Suspicious vehicle: Cool Ridge, Shady Spring, Harper Park

Unwanted person: Calloway Heights, Harper Heights

