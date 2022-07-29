The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 28; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault already occurred: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), Main Street
Assist other department: 1983 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General in MacArthur)
Barking dog: East C Street
Brandishing: Hargrove Street
Breaking and entering in progress: Johnstown Road
Burglar alarm: Orchard Avenue, 4140 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Chase bank)
Burglary in progress: Buckland Street/Land Street, Quarry Street
Check welfare: Beckley Crossing, City Avenue, Raleigh County
Chest pain: Railroad Avenue
Child abuse/neglect: Woodlawn Avenue
Civil matter: Stanley Street
Destruction of property: Hill Street
Disturbance: Laurel Terrace, Mills Avenue, Ninth Street, Ringleben Street (2)
Domestic: Autumn Lane
Drug violation not in progress: West Neville Street
Extra patrol: 100 Adair St. (New River Park) (2), 100 Appalachian Drive (Lewis Nissan), 100 block Barber Avenue, 300 block Beaver Avenue, 100 block Broadway Street, 100 block Dunn Drive, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 200 block Ewart Avenue, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 2300 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Galleria Plaza, 100 block Hargrove Street (2), 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block South Heber Street, 200 block South Heber Street, 100 block Hickory Drive, 105 Hickory Drive (Greenbrier Estates Apartments) (2), 100 block Hull Street, 100 block Hylton Lane, 100 block Johnstown Road (2), 600 block Johnstown Road, 300 block Larew Avenue, 100 block McGinnis Street, 200 block Main Street (5), 100 block Mercer Street, 200 block Nebraska Avenue, 400 block Neville Street (2), 100 block New River Park, 500 block Neville Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 100 block Ninth Street, 1000 block North Oakwood Avenue, 1000 block South Oakwood Avenue, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 200 block Quarry Street (2), Rails to Trails (5), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1000 block Scott Avenue, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 600 block Woodlawn Avenue, 1000 block Woodlawn Avenue
Fight: Beaver Avenue, Coponiti Street
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street (2)
Found property: Johnstown Road
K-9 unit request: Garden Terrace
Larceny: Harper Road, Summers Street, Wilson Street
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
911 hangup: 622 Johnstown Road (Little General)
Open door/window: Garden Terrace
Runaway juvenile: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General) (2)
Shots fired: Second Street/First Avenue
Speeding vehicle: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club)
Suspicious activity: Antonio Avenue (2), Galleria Plaza, 4301 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dunham's), 201 N. Wilson Ave.
Suspicious person: North Eisenhower Drive, 1310 N. Eisenhower Drive (Logan's Roadhouse), 308 Galleria Plaza (Starbucks coffee), Neville Street, South Pike Street, Sunrise Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply) (2)
Traffic stop: 100 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 700 block South Eisenhower Drive
Unwanted person: Harper Road, South Heber Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2)
Vehicle identification number verification: F Street
