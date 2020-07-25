The following calls were made to police agencies on July 24; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: Lewis Ritchie Drive

Burglar alarm: North Heber Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Burglary not in progress: South French Street

Check welfare: Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Disturbance: Miller Street, Riley Street

Drug violation in progress: South Kanawha Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Follow-up call: South Eisenhower Drive

Found property: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)

Identity theft: Calloway Street

Intoxicated person: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

K9 unit request: 200 block Wright Street

Larceny: Jerome Van Meter Drive

Loud music/noise: Lewis Ritchie Drive

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)

Missing person: Summers County

Motor vehicle accident: 200 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Beckley Plaza, Harper Road, 1900 block Harper Road, 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (Wendy's downtown)

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 1405 S. Kanawha St. (Memorial Baptist Church)

Open door/window: Third Avenue

Overdose: Woodlawn Avenue

Parking complaint: Fourth Street/McClure Street

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive

Special assignment: 100 block Blue Bird Lane, 100 block Earwood Street, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.), 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 100 block Foxspair Road, 100 block Grady Avenue, 100 block Hawkins Circle, 100 block East Main Street, 100 block Plumley Avenue, Rails to Trails (2), 4400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 100 block Wildwood Avenue, 100 block Woodcrest Drive

Stolen vehicle: Johnstown Road, Mankin Avenue

Suspicious person: South Oakwood Avenue

Traffic stop: Beaver Avenue/Highland Street, Beaver Avenue/Westmoreland Street, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.), 400 block South Fayette Street, 500 block South Fayette Street, 600 block South Fayette Street, 1000 block South Fayette Street, 400 block Grey Flats Road, Maplewood Lane/South Fayette Street, 1000 block Maxwell Hill Road (2), West Neville Street/Virginia Street

Unwanted person: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Third Avenue

Vehicle identification number verification: East Prince Street

Warrant served: 800 block North Eisenhower Drive (2)

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Breaking and entering: Colcord, Mount Tabor

Burglary: Amigo, MacArthur, Shady Spring

Civil assist: Crab Orchard

Civil matter: Calloway Heights

Destruction of property: Prosperity

Disturbance: Beckley, Bradley, Coal City, Mill Creek, Soak Creek, Stanaford

Found property: Beaver (2), Odd

Four-wheeler complaint: Fairdale

Fraud: Calloway Heights

Larceny: Coal City, Midway

Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Bradley, Glen White, Harper Heights, MacArthur

Stolen vehicle: Sullivan

Suspicious activity: Stanaford, Sullivan

Suspicious person: MacArthur

Unwanted person: Sophia

