The following calls were made to police agencies on July 24; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Lewis Ritchie Drive
Burglar alarm: North Heber Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Burglary not in progress: South French Street
Check welfare: Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Disturbance: Miller Street, Riley Street
Drug violation in progress: South Kanawha Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Follow-up call: South Eisenhower Drive
Found property: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Identity theft: Calloway Street
Intoxicated person: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
K9 unit request: 200 block Wright Street
Larceny: Jerome Van Meter Drive
Loud music/noise: Lewis Ritchie Drive
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Missing person: Summers County
Motor vehicle accident: 200 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Beckley Plaza, Harper Road, 1900 block Harper Road, 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (Wendy's downtown)
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 1405 S. Kanawha St. (Memorial Baptist Church)
Open door/window: Third Avenue
Overdose: Woodlawn Avenue
Parking complaint: Fourth Street/McClure Street
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive
Special assignment: 100 block Blue Bird Lane, 100 block Earwood Street, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.), 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 100 block Foxspair Road, 100 block Grady Avenue, 100 block Hawkins Circle, 100 block East Main Street, 100 block Plumley Avenue, Rails to Trails (2), 4400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 100 block Wildwood Avenue, 100 block Woodcrest Drive
Stolen vehicle: Johnstown Road, Mankin Avenue
Suspicious person: South Oakwood Avenue
Traffic stop: Beaver Avenue/Highland Street, Beaver Avenue/Westmoreland Street, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.), 400 block South Fayette Street, 500 block South Fayette Street, 600 block South Fayette Street, 1000 block South Fayette Street, 400 block Grey Flats Road, Maplewood Lane/South Fayette Street, 1000 block Maxwell Hill Road (2), West Neville Street/Virginia Street
Unwanted person: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Third Avenue
Vehicle identification number verification: East Prince Street
Warrant served: 800 block North Eisenhower Drive (2)
-------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: Colcord, Mount Tabor
Burglary: Amigo, MacArthur, Shady Spring
Civil assist: Crab Orchard
Civil matter: Calloway Heights
Destruction of property: Prosperity
Disturbance: Beckley, Bradley, Coal City, Mill Creek, Soak Creek, Stanaford
Found property: Beaver (2), Odd
Four-wheeler complaint: Fairdale
Fraud: Calloway Heights
Larceny: Coal City, Midway
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Bradley, Glen White, Harper Heights, MacArthur
Stolen vehicle: Sullivan
Suspicious activity: Stanaford, Sullivan
Suspicious person: MacArthur
Unwanted person: Sophia