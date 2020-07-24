The following calls were made to police agencies on July 23; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Assault already occurred: South Vance Drive, Harper Road

Burglar alarm: Templeview Drive (United Methodist Temple), Spring Street

Burglary in progress: South French Street

Burglary not in progress: South Oakwood Avenue

Check welfare: Beckwoods Drive, East Prince Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 300 block Stanaford Road

Child abuse/neglect: Harper Road

Destruction of property: Graham Street

Disturbance: Wyoming Avenue/Ewart Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive, McCreery Street, 126 New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet) 

Domestic: Mankin Avenue, Hargrove Street, Harvell Drive

Drug violation not in progress: Ewart Avenue, Bostic Avenue

Follow-up call: South Vance Drive

Juvenile problems: Ewart Avenue

Lines down: Freeman Street/Bellevue Lane

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)

Motor vehicle accident: 500 block South Fayette Street

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 300 block Highland Street, 200 block Park Avenue

Panhandling: 126 New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet)

Panic/hold alarm: Harper Road

Reckless driver: 300 block South Eisenhower Drive

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive

Shots fired: 100 block Winger Avenue, Graham Street

Special assignment: 2955 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Songer Insurance), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), Robert C. Byrd Drive, Rails to Trails, 1100 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 100 block Bostic Avenue, 100 block Scott Avenue, 100 block South Fayette Street, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.)

Suspicious person: Manor Drive, Woodlawn Avenue/Alaska Avenue

Suspicious vehicle: Second Street, East Prince Street

Threats: Main Street, Hartley Avenue (2) 

Traffic light problem: North Vance Drive/Johnstown Road

Traffic stop: 100 block Beaver Avenue, 100 block Stanaford Road,100 Beaver Avenue, 700 block South Fayette Street, 400 block South Fayette Street (2), South Fayette Street/South Meadows Street, 301 S. Heber St. (Beckley Sanitary Board), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ball Street

Unwanted person: Pine Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Warrant served: Mercer Street/College Avenue

• • •

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

ATVs: Dry Hill

Breaking and entering: Stanaford, Bradley

Burglary: Amigo

Disturbance: Midway, Colcord, Calloway Heights

Intoxicated person: Glen Daniel

Larceny: Beckley Junction

Motor vehicle accident: Fairdale, Cool Ridge (2), Piney View, Lester 

Prowler: Shady Spring

Shoplifting: Bradley (8)

Shots fired: Beckley, Stanaford

Stolen vehicle: Pluto

Suspicious activity: Lester, Raleigh

Threats: Lanark, Sprague

