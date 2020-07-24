The following calls were made to police agencies on July 23; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault already occurred: South Vance Drive, Harper Road
Burglar alarm: Templeview Drive (United Methodist Temple), Spring Street
Burglary in progress: South French Street
Burglary not in progress: South Oakwood Avenue
Check welfare: Beckwoods Drive, East Prince Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 300 block Stanaford Road
Child abuse/neglect: Harper Road
Destruction of property: Graham Street
Disturbance: Wyoming Avenue/Ewart Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive, McCreery Street, 126 New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet)
Domestic: Mankin Avenue, Hargrove Street, Harvell Drive
Drug violation not in progress: Ewart Avenue, Bostic Avenue
Follow-up call: South Vance Drive
Juvenile problems: Ewart Avenue
Lines down: Freeman Street/Bellevue Lane
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Motor vehicle accident: 500 block South Fayette Street
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 300 block Highland Street, 200 block Park Avenue
Panhandling: 126 New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet)
Panic/hold alarm: Harper Road
Reckless driver: 300 block South Eisenhower Drive
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive
Shots fired: 100 block Winger Avenue, Graham Street
Special assignment: 2955 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Songer Insurance), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), Robert C. Byrd Drive, Rails to Trails, 1100 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 100 block Bostic Avenue, 100 block Scott Avenue, 100 block South Fayette Street, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.)
Suspicious person: Manor Drive, Woodlawn Avenue/Alaska Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: Second Street, East Prince Street
Threats: Main Street, Hartley Avenue (2)
Traffic light problem: North Vance Drive/Johnstown Road
Traffic stop: 100 block Beaver Avenue, 100 block Stanaford Road,100 Beaver Avenue, 700 block South Fayette Street, 400 block South Fayette Street (2), South Fayette Street/South Meadows Street, 301 S. Heber St. (Beckley Sanitary Board), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ball Street
Unwanted person: Pine Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Warrant served: Mercer Street/College Avenue
• • •
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
ATVs: Dry Hill
Breaking and entering: Stanaford, Bradley
Burglary: Amigo
Disturbance: Midway, Colcord, Calloway Heights
Intoxicated person: Glen Daniel
Larceny: Beckley Junction
Motor vehicle accident: Fairdale, Cool Ridge (2), Piney View, Lester
Prowler: Shady Spring
Shoplifting: Bradley (8)
Shots fired: Beckley, Stanaford
Stolen vehicle: Pluto
Suspicious activity: Lester, Raleigh
Threats: Lanark, Sprague