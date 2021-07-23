The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 22; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Animal call: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Assist other department: Lewis-Ritchie Drive

Attempt to locate: Fayette County, South Kanawha Street/Crawford Street

Breaking and entering not in progress: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Burglar alarm: 80 Timber Ridge Drive, 29 Bypass Plaza (Dollar Tree), 4110 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Texas Roadhouse), Johnstown Road, 931 Scott Ave.

Burglary not in progress: Forrest Avenue

Check welfare: Scott Avenue, Clyde Street

Civil matter: Wilkes Avenue

Court: Industrial Drive

Destruction of property: South Kanawha Street

Disturbance: Mercer Street, Hager Street

Extra patrol: 1 Rails to Trails (2), 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda Motel), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), 1939 Harper Road, 100 Mulberry St., 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments) (2), 100 block Wildwood Avenue, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 block Main Street, 200 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Patch Street, 100 block Missouri Avenue, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Temple Street, 100 block Carriage Drive, 1900 block Harper Road (2), 300 block Third Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)

Fight: Stanaford Road

Follow-up call: Bailey Avenue

Foot patrol: 100 block Main Street, 500 block Neville Street

Fraud: Frontier Street, Rhodes Street

Harassment: Stewart Avenue, Freeman Street

Larceny: Barber Avenue

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident: North Kanawha Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 First Ave.

Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: South Eisenhower Drive

Overdose: Joseph Street

Prowler: Gate Street, Bibb Avenue

Runaway juvenile: 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Shots fired: Dorcas Avenue

Speeding vehicle: 300 block Ewart Avenue

Suspicious activity: Johnston Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Carriage Drive, Neville Street

Suspicious vehicle: Edgewood Drive, Hylton Lane 

Threats: New River Town Center

Traffic stop: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), Robert C. Byrd Drive/West Neville Street, 1700 block Harper Road, 1909 Harper Road (Econolodge), Beaver Avenue/South Fayette Street, 2300 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Antonio Avenue, Woodlawn Avenue/Springdale Avenue, 18 Bypass Plaza (Staples), 100 block Galleria Plaza, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda Motel), Ragland Road/Queen Anne Drive, 200 block Ragland Road, 300 block Ragland Road, 2004 Harper Road (Shell Station), 200 block Harper Road, 100 block Hunter Street, 2000 block Harper Road, Ewart Avenue/Patton Drive, 2100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Second Street, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Woodcrest Drive/Timber Ridge Drive,1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), Johnstown Road/Houston Street, 3500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)

-------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Animal call: Josephine 

Destruction of property: Sullivan, Stanaford  

Disturbance: Cool Ridge, Mount Tabor

Found property: Prosperity, Crab Orchard 

Four-wheeler: MacArthur (2)

Larceny: Hinton, Price Hill 

Motor vehicle accident: Eccles, Beckley, Surveyor 

Reckless driver: Beaver

Road hazard: Helen, MacArthur

Shots fired: Shady Spring 

Speeding vehicles: Cabell Heights

Suspicious activity: Beckley, Stanaford

Suspicious person: MacArthur (2) 

Threats: Glen Daniel

Tree down: Slab Fork

Vehicle disabled: Crab Orchard, Sophia

Wildlife call: Slab Fork

