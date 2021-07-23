The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 22; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Assist other department: Lewis-Ritchie Drive
Attempt to locate: Fayette County, South Kanawha Street/Crawford Street
Breaking and entering not in progress: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Burglar alarm: 80 Timber Ridge Drive, 29 Bypass Plaza (Dollar Tree), 4110 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Texas Roadhouse), Johnstown Road, 931 Scott Ave.
Burglary not in progress: Forrest Avenue
Check welfare: Scott Avenue, Clyde Street
Civil matter: Wilkes Avenue
Court: Industrial Drive
Destruction of property: South Kanawha Street
Disturbance: Mercer Street, Hager Street
Extra patrol: 1 Rails to Trails (2), 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda Motel), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), 1939 Harper Road, 100 Mulberry St., 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments) (2), 100 block Wildwood Avenue, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 block Main Street, 200 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Patch Street, 100 block Missouri Avenue, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Temple Street, 100 block Carriage Drive, 1900 block Harper Road (2), 300 block Third Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)
Fight: Stanaford Road
Follow-up call: Bailey Avenue
Foot patrol: 100 block Main Street, 500 block Neville Street
Fraud: Frontier Street, Rhodes Street
Harassment: Stewart Avenue, Freeman Street
Larceny: Barber Avenue
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident: North Kanawha Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 First Ave.
Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: South Eisenhower Drive
Overdose: Joseph Street
Prowler: Gate Street, Bibb Avenue
Runaway juvenile: 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Shots fired: Dorcas Avenue
Speeding vehicle: 300 block Ewart Avenue
Suspicious activity: Johnston Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Carriage Drive, Neville Street
Suspicious vehicle: Edgewood Drive, Hylton Lane
Threats: New River Town Center
Traffic stop: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), Robert C. Byrd Drive/West Neville Street, 1700 block Harper Road, 1909 Harper Road (Econolodge), Beaver Avenue/South Fayette Street, 2300 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Antonio Avenue, Woodlawn Avenue/Springdale Avenue, 18 Bypass Plaza (Staples), 100 block Galleria Plaza, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda Motel), Ragland Road/Queen Anne Drive, 200 block Ragland Road, 300 block Ragland Road, 2004 Harper Road (Shell Station), 200 block Harper Road, 100 block Hunter Street, 2000 block Harper Road, Ewart Avenue/Patton Drive, 2100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Second Street, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Woodcrest Drive/Timber Ridge Drive,1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), Johnstown Road/Houston Street, 3500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)
-------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Animal call: Josephine
Destruction of property: Sullivan, Stanaford
Disturbance: Cool Ridge, Mount Tabor
Found property: Prosperity, Crab Orchard
Four-wheeler: MacArthur (2)
Larceny: Hinton, Price Hill
Motor vehicle accident: Eccles, Beckley, Surveyor
Reckless driver: Beaver
Road hazard: Helen, MacArthur
Shots fired: Shady Spring
Speeding vehicles: Cabell Heights
Suspicious activity: Beckley, Stanaford
Suspicious person: MacArthur (2)
Threats: Glen Daniel
Tree down: Slab Fork
Vehicle disabled: Crab Orchard, Sophia
Wildlife call: Slab Fork