The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 20; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Attempt to serve court document: Worley Road

Brandishing: Antonio Avenue

Burglar alarm: Industrial Drive

Burglary not in progress: Granville Avenue

Check welfare: Virginia Street, Russell Street/South Kanawha Street

Civil matter: Mercer Street, South Fayette Street (Ritchie & Johnson Funeral Parlor), Harper Road (Travelodge)

Destruction of property: Smoot Avenue

Disturbance: Johnstown Road/South Kanawha Street

Drug violation: North Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park)

Extra patrol: 100 block Beckley Plaza, 1 Rails to Trails (3), Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 600 block Johnstown Road, 100 block Main Street, New Jersey Avenue (Beckley City Police Shooting Range), 500 block Neville Street, 600 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Dunn Drive, 100 block Appalachian Drive, Kiser Street (Beckley City Police Department Garage), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 100 block Ewart Avenue, 1900 block Harper Road, 200 block Main Street (4), 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Barber Avenue, 100 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block Larew Avenue (3), 100 block Galleria Plaza, 100 block Warren Avenue, West Neville Street/Sunrise Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School) 

Fight: Glenn Avenue

Foot patrol: 300 block Neville Street, 100 block New River Park 

Found property: Hart Street

Intoxicated person: Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's)

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 200 block Harper Road

Person down: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Radar patrol: 100 block Klaus Street

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)

Speeding vehicle: Klaus Street

Suspicious activity: 100 block New River Town Center, North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)

Suspicious person: 1 Rails to Trails, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Neville Street (Beckley Police Department), Robert C. Byrd Drive (KFC)

Suspicious vehicle: 300 block Prince Street

Tamper with auto: Willow Lane

Traffic light problem: Harper Road/Harper Park

Traffic stop: 600 block South Fayette Street, Park Avenue (Park Middle School), 700 block South Eisenhower Drive, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 800 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Maxwell Hill Road/Robert C. Byrd Drive, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Joe L. Smith Drive, Kessinger Street/Scott Avenue, Larew Avenue/Worley Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue (5), Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Stanaford Road, 200 block Main Street, 2400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Oakwood Avenue/Whitestick Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Paint Street

Unknown LE problem: Lucas Drive

Unwanted person: Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Vagrant: Garden Terrace

Warrant served: New River Town Center (Save-A-Lot)

 

