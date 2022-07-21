The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 20; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Attempt to serve court document: Worley Road
Brandishing: Antonio Avenue
Burglar alarm: Industrial Drive
Burglary not in progress: Granville Avenue
Check welfare: Virginia Street, Russell Street/South Kanawha Street
Civil matter: Mercer Street, South Fayette Street (Ritchie & Johnson Funeral Parlor), Harper Road (Travelodge)
Destruction of property: Smoot Avenue
Disturbance: Johnstown Road/South Kanawha Street
Drug violation: North Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park)
Extra patrol: 100 block Beckley Plaza, 1 Rails to Trails (3), Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 600 block Johnstown Road, 100 block Main Street, New Jersey Avenue (Beckley City Police Shooting Range), 500 block Neville Street, 600 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Dunn Drive, 100 block Appalachian Drive, Kiser Street (Beckley City Police Department Garage), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 100 block Ewart Avenue, 1900 block Harper Road, 200 block Main Street (4), 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Barber Avenue, 100 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block Larew Avenue (3), 100 block Galleria Plaza, 100 block Warren Avenue, West Neville Street/Sunrise Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Fight: Glenn Avenue
Foot patrol: 300 block Neville Street, 100 block New River Park
Found property: Hart Street
Intoxicated person: Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 200 block Harper Road
Person down: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Radar patrol: 100 block Klaus Street
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)
Speeding vehicle: Klaus Street
Suspicious activity: 100 block New River Town Center, North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)
Suspicious person: 1 Rails to Trails, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Neville Street (Beckley Police Department), Robert C. Byrd Drive (KFC)
Suspicious vehicle: 300 block Prince Street
Tamper with auto: Willow Lane
Traffic light problem: Harper Road/Harper Park
Traffic stop: 600 block South Fayette Street, Park Avenue (Park Middle School), 700 block South Eisenhower Drive, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 800 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Maxwell Hill Road/Robert C. Byrd Drive, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Joe L. Smith Drive, Kessinger Street/Scott Avenue, Larew Avenue/Worley Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue (5), Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Stanaford Road, 200 block Main Street, 2400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Oakwood Avenue/Whitestick Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Paint Street
Unknown LE problem: Lucas Drive
Unwanted person: Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Vagrant: Garden Terrace
Warrant served: New River Town Center (Save-A-Lot)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.