Beckley Police Department

Animal call: Arnold Avenue

Attempted burglary: Glenn Avenue

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: E Street

Burglar alarm: Bypass Plaza (Planet Fitness), Carriage Drive (Dr. Nazer, physician), South Kanawha Street (Raleigh County Commission on Aging)

Burglary in progress: Myers Avenue

Check welfare: North Eisenhower Drive (near Cook Out and Golden Corral)

Disturbance: Johnstown Road (Little General), 400 block New River Town Center, Woodlawn Avenue apartment

Domestic: Clyde Street

Extra patrol: 100 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block Barber Avenue, 200 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Beckwoods Drive (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 100 block Hargrove Street, 100 block Hylton Lane, 100 block Joe L. Smith Drive, Johnstown Road, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Main Street, 500 block Neville Street (2), Prince Street, Rails to Trails (3), 100 block Ringleben Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), Third Avenue (Little General)

Fireworks complaint: 100 block Combs Street, Combs Street

Intoxicated person: 200 block South Heber Street

Juvenile problems: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas)

Loud music/noise: Hill Street/North Oakwood Avenue

Magistrate detail: Main Street (2)

Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Mental problem: Woodlawn Avenue apartment

Missing person: Beckley, Ridge Avenue

Motor vehicle accident: Johnstown Road/South Eisenhower Drive1700 block South Kanawha Street

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Freeman Street, Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Panic/hold alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Radar patrol: 100 block Larew Avenue

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's department store), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)

Stalking: Rails to Trails

Suspicious activity: Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments)

Suspicious person: Harper Road (Super 8 hotel), Jennings Street, Junction Street, Ringleben Street, 300 block Stanaford Road

Traffic stop: 100 block Beckwoods Drive, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard (3), 100 block Clyde Street, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, North Eisenhower Drive (Food Lion), 200 block Ellison Avenue, 500 block Ewart Avenue, South Fayette Street/Beaver Avenue (2), South Fayette Street/Maplewood Lane, South Fayette Street/Thomas Street, 700 block South Fayette Street, 1300 block Harper Road, South Heber Street (Beckley Sanitary Board), 600 block Johnstown Road, South Kanawha Street/G Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), Second Street/First Avenue

Warrant served: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

