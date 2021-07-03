The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 2; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: Arnold Avenue
Attempted burglary: Glenn Avenue
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: E Street
Burglar alarm: Bypass Plaza (Planet Fitness), Carriage Drive (Dr. Nazer, physician), South Kanawha Street (Raleigh County Commission on Aging)
Burglary in progress: Myers Avenue
Check welfare: North Eisenhower Drive (near Cook Out and Golden Corral)
Disturbance: Johnstown Road (Little General), 400 block New River Town Center, Woodlawn Avenue apartment
Domestic: Clyde Street
Extra patrol: 100 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block Barber Avenue, 200 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Beckwoods Drive (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 100 block Hargrove Street, 100 block Hylton Lane, 100 block Joe L. Smith Drive, Johnstown Road, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Main Street, 500 block Neville Street (2), Prince Street, Rails to Trails (3), 100 block Ringleben Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), Third Avenue (Little General)
Fireworks complaint: 100 block Combs Street, Combs Street
Intoxicated person: 200 block South Heber Street
Juvenile problems: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas)
Loud music/noise: Hill Street/North Oakwood Avenue
Magistrate detail: Main Street (2)
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Mental problem: Woodlawn Avenue apartment
Missing person: Beckley, Ridge Avenue
Motor vehicle accident: Johnstown Road/South Eisenhower Drive1700 block South Kanawha Street
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Freeman Street, Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Panic/hold alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Radar patrol: 100 block Larew Avenue
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's department store), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)
Stalking: Rails to Trails
Suspicious activity: Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments)
Suspicious person: Harper Road (Super 8 hotel), Jennings Street, Junction Street, Ringleben Street, 300 block Stanaford Road
Traffic stop: 100 block Beckwoods Drive, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard (3), 100 block Clyde Street, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, North Eisenhower Drive (Food Lion), 200 block Ellison Avenue, 500 block Ewart Avenue, South Fayette Street/Beaver Avenue (2), South Fayette Street/Maplewood Lane, South Fayette Street/Thomas Street, 700 block South Fayette Street, 1300 block Harper Road, South Heber Street (Beckley Sanitary Board), 600 block Johnstown Road, South Kanawha Street/G Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), Second Street/First Avenue
Warrant served: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
No report provided yet.