The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 19; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Neville Street
Brandishing: Carleton Street
Burglar alarm: 1000 Johnstown Road, 4110 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Texas Roadhouse), Woodlawn Avenue, 600 block North Eisenhower Drive, Smoot Avenue, 21 Bypass Plaza
Check welfare: Johnstown Road, N. Eisenhower Drive
Civil matter: Bero Avenue
Deceased/find body: Porter Street, Harper Road
Destruction of property: N. Pike Street, Harper Road
Disturbance: S. Kanawha Street, Harper Road
Domestic: Truman Avenue, Azzara Avenue
Drug violation: Johnstown Road, Main Street, Harper Road
Extra patrol: 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), 510 Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apts.) (2), 416 G Street, 400 block Neville Street, 100 Adair Street. (New River Park), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 1 Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), N. Vance Dr. and S. Vance Drive, 100 block Patch Street
Follow up call: Harper Road, E. Main Street
Harassment: Myers Avenue, S. Oakwood Avenue
Lost/stolen registration: Sunrise Avenue
Loud music/noise: Temple Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main Street
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Missing person: Sheridan Avenue
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 4223 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Dunkin Donuts)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive and Prince Street, S. Eisenhower Drive and Bostic Avenue
Noise complaint: 300 block Reservoir Road
Person down: 600 block North Eisenhower Drive
Radar Patrol: 400 block Ewart Avenue, 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Sex assault not in progress: Stanaford Road
Shoplifting: 306 Beckley Plaza (Dollar General)
Shots fired: S. Fayette Street and F Street
Suspicious person: College Avenue
Traffic stop: 300 block Woodlawn Avenue, 1405 S. Kanawha St. (Memorial Baptist Church), 1909 Harper Road (Econolodge), 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, West Neville Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, Neville Street/Woodlawn Avenue, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Neville Street/Leslie C. Gates Place, Robert C. Byrd Drive/North Kanawha Street, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 800 block South Kanawha Street, 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 3600 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Powerline Drive/Johnstown Road
Unwanted person: Lebanon Lane, Sandstone Drive
Vehicle disabled: Church Street/South Kanawha Street