The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 18; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Arrest: North Eisenhower Drive (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive

Assault: Laurel Terrace, Harper Road

Burglar alarm: 1000 Johnstown Road, 735 S. Kanawha St.

Burglary in progress: Oleander Drive

Business check: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger)

Check welfare: Main Street, Johnstown Road/South Kanawha Street, Ridge Avenue

Civil matter: Garfield Street

Destruction of property: North Eisenhower Drive, Antonio Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive

Disturbance: Westwood Drive, North Kanawha Street, North Eisenhower Drive

Domestic: Rural Acres Drive

Drug investigation: McGinnis Street/South Kanawha Street

Eloped/walked away: Harper Road

Fireworks complaint: Combs Street/Hill Street

Intoxicated person: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Autumn Lane

Loud music/noise: Hartley Avenue

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)

Mental problem: Myers Avenue

Overdose: Johnstown Road

Panic/hold alarm: 124 Beckley Crossing (Suddenlink)

Parking complaint: Edgewood Drive

Possible DUI: Harper Road

Shooting: Westline Drive

Shoplifting: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 4255 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Big Lots)

Shots fired: South Kanawha Street, Cannaday Street/F Street

Structure fire: Beaver Plaza

Suspicious activity: Harper Road, West Neville Street/Harper Road

Suspicious person: 100 block Mercer Street

Suspicious vehicle: 400 block Second Street

Threats: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Traffic light problem: Prince Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive

Traffic stop: 4400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Wilkes Avenue, 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 1881 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walmart in MacArthur), Rural Acres Drive/Sumac Lane, West Neville Street/Ewart Avenue, 404 Third Ave. (Little General) (2), South Fayette Street/Willow Lane

Trespassing: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Unwanted person: Harper Road

Vagrant: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Breaking and entering: Glen Daniel

Burglary: Sprague

Disturbance: Beckley (2), Bradley, Slab Fork, Beaver, Calloway Heights, Mount Tabor, Beckley Junction

Larceny: Beckley

Motor vehicle accident: Irish Mountain

Shoplifting: Beckley 

Stolen property: Coal City

Suspicious activity: Calloway Heights 

Suspicious person: Harper Heights 

