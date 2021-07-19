The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 18; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Arrest: North Eisenhower Drive (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive
Assault: Laurel Terrace, Harper Road
Burglar alarm: 1000 Johnstown Road, 735 S. Kanawha St.
Burglary in progress: Oleander Drive
Business check: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger)
Check welfare: Main Street, Johnstown Road/South Kanawha Street, Ridge Avenue
Civil matter: Garfield Street
Destruction of property: North Eisenhower Drive, Antonio Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive
Disturbance: Westwood Drive, North Kanawha Street, North Eisenhower Drive
Domestic: Rural Acres Drive
Drug investigation: McGinnis Street/South Kanawha Street
Eloped/walked away: Harper Road
Fireworks complaint: Combs Street/Hill Street
Intoxicated person: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Autumn Lane
Loud music/noise: Hartley Avenue
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Mental problem: Myers Avenue
Overdose: Johnstown Road
Panic/hold alarm: 124 Beckley Crossing (Suddenlink)
Parking complaint: Edgewood Drive
Possible DUI: Harper Road
Shooting: Westline Drive
Shoplifting: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 4255 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Big Lots)
Shots fired: South Kanawha Street, Cannaday Street/F Street
Structure fire: Beaver Plaza
Suspicious activity: Harper Road, West Neville Street/Harper Road
Suspicious person: 100 block Mercer Street
Suspicious vehicle: 400 block Second Street
Threats: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Traffic light problem: Prince Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Traffic stop: 4400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Wilkes Avenue, 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 1881 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walmart in MacArthur), Rural Acres Drive/Sumac Lane, West Neville Street/Ewart Avenue, 404 Third Ave. (Little General) (2), South Fayette Street/Willow Lane
Trespassing: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unwanted person: Harper Road
Vagrant: Robert C. Byrd Drive
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: Glen Daniel
Burglary: Sprague
Disturbance: Beckley (2), Bradley, Slab Fork, Beaver, Calloway Heights, Mount Tabor, Beckley Junction
Larceny: Beckley
Motor vehicle accident: Irish Mountain
Shoplifting: Beckley
Stolen property: Coal City
Suspicious activity: Calloway Heights
Suspicious person: Harper Heights