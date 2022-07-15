The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 14; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: North Fayette Street/Prince Street
Attempt to locate: Stanaford Road, Raleigh County
Attempt to serve warrant: Hodges Street
Attempted breaking and entering: Antonio Avenue
Burglar alarm: Grey Flats Road (2), 2015 Harper Road (El Campestre Mexican Restaurant), 299 Grey Flats Road (Faith Community Church)
Burglary in progress: Austin Avenue
Check welfare: 113 W. C St., 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Civil matter: South Fayette Street, Edgewood Drive
Destruction of property: 500 Ewart Ave.
Disturbance: Adair Street, Johnstown Road, Beckley Crossing
Domestic: Manor Drive, Beckley Plaza, Harper Road
Drug violation: Foster Avenue
Domestic violence petition served: Maplewood Lane
Extra patrol: 200 block Main Street, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 101 Quarry St., 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 100 block Hartley Avenue (2), 100 block Main Street (2), 300 block Third Avenue, 1 Rails to Trails (2), 200 block Main Street, 100 block Larew Avenue (3), 1700 block Harper Road, 100 block Joe L. Smith Drive, 100 block Miller Street, 100 block Hager Street, 400 block Neville Street, 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Hickory Drive (2), 100 block Hargrove Street, 200 block Ninth Street, 100 block Broadway Street (2), 100 block Ninth Street, 510 Ewart Ave.. (Willbrian Apartments), 500 block Neville Street (3), 200 block Beckley Plaza, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), Harper Road/Hylton Lane
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street (2)
Found property: Orchard Avenue, City Avenue
Fraud: Christie Lane
Harassment: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Intoxicated person: Neville Street/South Heber Street
Larceny: South Kanawha Street
Litter: 300 N. Kanawha St. (Stewart Enterprises)
Magistrate detail: Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Mental problem: Ewart Avenue
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Baker Street/Stewart Avenue
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 400 block Second Street, 300 block North Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: 1007 S. Oakwood Ave. (Beckley Hospital)
Panic/hold alarm: 3849 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Truist Bank)
Reckless driving: Granville Avenue
Residence check: Fairlawn Avenue
Shoplifting: 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)
Stolen vehicle: Airport Road
Suspicious activity: Wilkes Avenue, South Kanawha Street
Suspicious person: South Kanawha Street, Temple Street, South Eisenhower Drive/South Fayette Street, Ewart Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: Larew Avenue/Worley Road
Traffic stop: Third Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, Woodlawn Avenue/Second Street, Myers Avenue/South Kanawha Street
Warrant served: Main Street, Third Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Brandishing: Ghent
Burglar alarm: MacArthur, Lester
Disturbance: Dry Hill, Cabell Heights, Mabscott, Naoma, Calloway Heights
Extra patrol: Beaver, Glen White
Fraud: Shady Spring (2)
Harassing phone call: Raleigh
Larceny: Lester
Motor vehicle accident: Stanaford, Sullivan
Reckless driving: Crab Orchard (2), Daniels, Stover, Beaver
Shots fired: Coal City, Prosperity
Smoke: Shady Spring
Stolen property: Ghent
Stolen vehicle: White Oak
Suspicious activity: Bradley, Soak Creek, Dry Hill, Glen White
Threats: Cool Ridge, Shady Spring
Trespassing: Harper Heights
Unwanted person: Beckley
Vehicle disabled: Bradley
