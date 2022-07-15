The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 14; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: North Fayette Street/Prince Street

Attempt to locate: Stanaford Road, Raleigh County

Attempt to serve warrant: Hodges Street

Attempted breaking and entering: Antonio Avenue

Burglar alarm: Grey Flats Road (2), 2015 Harper Road (El Campestre Mexican Restaurant), 299 Grey Flats Road (Faith Community Church)

Burglary in progress: Austin Avenue

Check welfare: 113 W. C St., 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Civil matter: South Fayette Street, Edgewood Drive

Destruction of property: 500 Ewart Ave.

Disturbance: Adair Street, Johnstown Road, Beckley Crossing

Domestic: Manor Drive, Beckley Plaza, Harper Road

Drug violation: Foster Avenue

Domestic violence petition served: Maplewood Lane

Extra patrol: 200 block Main Street, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 101 Quarry St., 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 100 block Hartley Avenue (2), 100 block Main Street (2), 300 block Third Avenue, 1 Rails to Trails (2), 200 block Main Street, 100 block Larew Avenue (3), 1700 block Harper Road, 100 block Joe L. Smith Drive, 100 block Miller Street, 100 block Hager Street, 400 block Neville Street, 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Hickory Drive (2), 100 block Hargrove Street, 200 block Ninth Street, 100 block Broadway Street (2), 100 block Ninth Street, 510 Ewart Ave.. (Willbrian Apartments), 500 block Neville Street (3), 200 block Beckley Plaza, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), Harper Road/Hylton Lane

Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street (2)

Found property: Orchard Avenue, City Avenue

Fraud: Christie Lane

Harassment: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Intoxicated person: Neville Street/South Heber Street

Larceny: South Kanawha Street

Litter: 300 N. Kanawha St. (Stewart Enterprises)

Magistrate detail: Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Mental problem: Ewart Avenue

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Baker Street/Stewart Avenue

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 400 block Second Street, 300 block North Eisenhower Drive

Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: 1007 S. Oakwood Ave. (Beckley Hospital)

Panic/hold alarm: 3849 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Truist Bank)

Reckless driving: Granville Avenue

Residence check: Fairlawn Avenue

Shoplifting: 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)

Stolen vehicle: Airport Road

Suspicious activity: Wilkes Avenue, South Kanawha Street

Suspicious person: South Kanawha Street, Temple Street, South Eisenhower Drive/South Fayette Street, Ewart Avenue

Suspicious vehicle: Larew Avenue/Worley Road

Traffic stop: Third Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, Woodlawn Avenue/Second Street, Myers Avenue/South Kanawha Street

Warrant served: Main Street, Third Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive

------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Brandishing: Ghent

Burglar alarm: MacArthur, Lester

Disturbance: Dry Hill, Cabell Heights, Mabscott, Naoma, Calloway Heights

Extra patrol: Beaver, Glen White

Fraud: Shady Spring (2)

Harassing phone call: Raleigh

Larceny: Lester

Motor vehicle accident: Stanaford, Sullivan

Reckless driving: Crab Orchard (2), Daniels, Stover, Beaver

Shots fired: Coal City, Prosperity

Smoke: Shady Spring

Stolen property: Ghent

Stolen vehicle: White Oak 

Suspicious activity: Bradley, Soak Creek, Dry Hill, Glen White

Threats: Cool Ridge, Shady Spring

Trespassing: Harper Heights

Unwanted person: Beckley

Vehicle disabled: Bradley

