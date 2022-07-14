The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 13; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: Virginia Street

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Airport Road (Southern Regional Jail), 320 Burgess St.

Burglar alarm: Harper Road (El Campestre Mexican Restaurant), Bypass Plaza (Honey Baked Ham), Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School), Smoot Avenue, 1 Park Ave. (City National Bank), South Kanawha Street (City National Bank)

Business check: North Eisenhower Drive (Taco Bell)

Check welfare: 100 block Earwood Street

CPR-adult: South Heber Street

Disturbance: 100 block Westline Drive

Domestic: Lewis-Ritchie Drive, Miller Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's)

Drug violation: Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's)

Embezzlement: North Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral)

Extra patrol: 500 block Neville Street (3), 400 block Neville Street (3), 100 block Earwood Street, 100 block Alaska Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 200 block Hickory Drive, 200 block Main Street, 1 Rails to Trails (3), 100 block Larew Avenue, 200 block Hartley Avenue, Hickory Drive (Greenbrier Estates Apartments), North Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), Third Avenue, Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 100 block Beaver Avenue, 100 block Hargrove Street, 100 block Monroe Avenue

Follow-up call: Second Avenue

Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street

Fraud: Prince Street (Beckley Police Department)

Harassing phone call: Mankin Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Papa John's Pizza), South Vance Drive

Larceny: Johnstown Road (Manor House Apartments) 

Magistrate detail: Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)

Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Mental problem: Westline Drive, Beckley Crossing (US Cellular)

Motor vehicle accident with entrapment: New Jersey Avenue/South Eisenhower Drive 

Overdose: South Kanawha Street, East Prince Street

Panic/hold alarm: 1 Park Ave. (City National Bank)

Parking complaint: Maplewood Lane

Person down: 2000 block Harper Road

Possible DUI: 100 block Johnstown Road

Prostitution: South Heber Street/Second Street

Reckless driving: 1700 block Harper Road, Fayette County

Recovered property: 100 block Standstone Drive

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (5)

Stolen property: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Stolen vehicle: South Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn), Johnstown Road (Manor House Apartments) 

Suspicious activity: 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Woodlawn Avenue

Suspicious person: 100 block Mool Avenue, Johnstown Road (Manor House Apartments), Appalachian Drive (Lewis Nissan), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Wild and Wonderful Car Wash) 

Suspicious vehicle: South Vance Drive

Traffic stop: South Fayette Street/South Eisenhower Drive, 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2000 block Harper Road, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Prince Street, Beaver Avenue/Thomas Street, 1400 block Harper Road

Unwanted person: City Avenue

Warrant served: Harper Road, Neville Street (Beckley Police Department) (5), Harper Road (Travelodge)

------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Burglar alarm: Coal City, Sweeneysburg, Beaver 

Burglary/malicious wounding: no location provided

Disturbance: Beckley, Crab Orchard, Prosperity

Extra patrol: Beckley, Slab Fork

Fire: Beaver

Four-wheeler: Beckley

Illegal burn: Bradley

Larceny: Lester

Motor vehicle accident: Sweeneysburg, Beckley, Naoma

Reckless driver: out of county

Stolen vehicle: Eccles

Suspicious activity: Shady Spring, Beckley, Bradley (2), Stanaford

Suspicious person: Fairdale

Suspicious vehicle: Beckley, MacArthur (3)

Unwanted person: MacArthur, Sophia

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video