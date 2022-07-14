The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 13; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Virginia Street
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Airport Road (Southern Regional Jail), 320 Burgess St.
Burglar alarm: Harper Road (El Campestre Mexican Restaurant), Bypass Plaza (Honey Baked Ham), Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School), Smoot Avenue, 1 Park Ave. (City National Bank), South Kanawha Street (City National Bank)
Business check: North Eisenhower Drive (Taco Bell)
Check welfare: 100 block Earwood Street
CPR-adult: South Heber Street
Disturbance: 100 block Westline Drive
Domestic: Lewis-Ritchie Drive, Miller Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's)
Drug violation: Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's)
Embezzlement: North Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral)
Extra patrol: 500 block Neville Street (3), 400 block Neville Street (3), 100 block Earwood Street, 100 block Alaska Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 200 block Hickory Drive, 200 block Main Street, 1 Rails to Trails (3), 100 block Larew Avenue, 200 block Hartley Avenue, Hickory Drive (Greenbrier Estates Apartments), North Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), Third Avenue, Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 100 block Beaver Avenue, 100 block Hargrove Street, 100 block Monroe Avenue
Follow-up call: Second Avenue
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street
Fraud: Prince Street (Beckley Police Department)
Harassing phone call: Mankin Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Papa John's Pizza), South Vance Drive
Larceny: Johnstown Road (Manor House Apartments)
Magistrate detail: Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Mental problem: Westline Drive, Beckley Crossing (US Cellular)
Motor vehicle accident with entrapment: New Jersey Avenue/South Eisenhower Drive
Overdose: South Kanawha Street, East Prince Street
Panic/hold alarm: 1 Park Ave. (City National Bank)
Parking complaint: Maplewood Lane
Person down: 2000 block Harper Road
Possible DUI: 100 block Johnstown Road
Prostitution: South Heber Street/Second Street
Reckless driving: 1700 block Harper Road, Fayette County
Recovered property: 100 block Standstone Drive
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (5)
Stolen property: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Stolen vehicle: South Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn), Johnstown Road (Manor House Apartments)
Suspicious activity: 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Woodlawn Avenue
Suspicious person: 100 block Mool Avenue, Johnstown Road (Manor House Apartments), Appalachian Drive (Lewis Nissan), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Wild and Wonderful Car Wash)
Suspicious vehicle: South Vance Drive
Traffic stop: South Fayette Street/South Eisenhower Drive, 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2000 block Harper Road, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Prince Street, Beaver Avenue/Thomas Street, 1400 block Harper Road
Unwanted person: City Avenue
Warrant served: Harper Road, Neville Street (Beckley Police Department) (5), Harper Road (Travelodge)
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglar alarm: Coal City, Sweeneysburg, Beaver
Burglary/malicious wounding: no location provided
Disturbance: Beckley, Crab Orchard, Prosperity
Extra patrol: Beckley, Slab Fork
Fire: Beaver
Four-wheeler: Beckley
Illegal burn: Bradley
Larceny: Lester
Motor vehicle accident: Sweeneysburg, Beckley, Naoma
Reckless driver: out of county
Stolen vehicle: Eccles
Suspicious activity: Shady Spring, Beckley, Bradley (2), Stanaford
Suspicious person: Fairdale
Suspicious vehicle: Beckley, MacArthur (3)
Unwanted person: MacArthur, Sophia
