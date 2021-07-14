The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 13; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Bleeding: Harper Road

Burglar alarm: North Eisenhower Drive (Judy's), Smoot Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive (Logan's Roadhouse)

Burglary in progress: West Neville Street

Burglary not in progress: Elkins Street, South Oakwood Avenue

Check welfare: Church Street, East Prince Street, South Kanawha Street

Civil assist: Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare), Virginia Street (St. Stephens Episcopal Church)

Destruction of property: Allen Avenue

Disturbance: Joseph Street, Reservoir Road

Drug violation not in progress: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

DUI investigation: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens)

Extra patrol: New River Drive (Moose Lodge), 1 Rails to Trails (2), 200 block Hargrove Street, 1900 block Harper Road (2),  Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), 100 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Patch Street (2), 200 Barber Avenue, 100 block Dexter Avenue, 2 Rails to Trails, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 100 block Woodcrest Drive, 1900 block Harper Road

Follow-up call: Bailey Avenue, Samoa Drive

Found property: Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare), Harper Road (Kroger)

Fraud: Johnstown Road, Sandstone Drive

Harassment: Washington Street

Identity theft: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Joyriding: Whitestick Street

Juveile problems: 100 block Wilkes Avenue

Larceny: South Kanawha Street

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments)

Magistrate detail: Main Street (2)

Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident: Harper Road/Hylton Lane

Panic/hold alarm: Hill Street

Possible DUI: 100 block Rural Acres Drive

Pursuit: Raleigh County

Runaway juvenile: Washington Street

Shoplifting: Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby)

Special assignment: Industrial Drive

Suspicious activity: Virginia Street

Suspicious person: Burgess Street, Williams Street

Suspicious vehicle: City Avenue/Central Avenue, Bostic Avenue

Threats: Wilkes Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), South Heber Street

Traffic problem: Dexter Avenue

Traffic stop: 3700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Beckley Crossing, Ewart Avenue, Park Avenue/Granville Avenue, Fourth Street/Ford Street, Harper Road (Kroger), Harper Road, 2700 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Harper Park Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue, (5), 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Hager Street, F Street/South Fayette Street, Jennings Street/Johnstown Road, 1300 block Harper Road, South Kanawha Street (City National Bank), East Prince Street/Sheridan Avenue, South Oakwood Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Prince Street

Unresponsive: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Wendy's)

Unwanted person: Harper Road (Smart Hotel), Clyde Street

-------- 

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office 

Burglary: Princewick

Destruction of property: Soak Creek, Price Hill

Disturbance: Dry Creek, Beaver, Sweeneysburg, Crab Orchard, Mabscott, Glen White 

Extra patrol: MacArthur, Fairdale

Four-wheeler: MacArthur, Midway

Fraud: Cool Ridge, Fairdale, Beckley (2)

Identity theft: Beckley

 

Joyriding: Mabscott

Larceny: Beckley

Lost/stolen registration: Whitby

Loud music/noise: Harper Heights

Motor vehicle accident: Beckley, Crab Orchard

Reckless driving: Bradley, Crab Orchard, Fitzpatrick

Suspicious activity: Harper Heights, Stanaford 

Suspicious person: Prosperity

Suspicious vehicle: Ghent (2)

Trespassing: Glen Daniel

Unwanted person: Soak Creek, Glen Morgan

Vagrant: Harper Heights, Crab Orchard 

