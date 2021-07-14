The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 13; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Bleeding: Harper Road
Burglar alarm: North Eisenhower Drive (Judy's), Smoot Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive (Logan's Roadhouse)
Burglary in progress: West Neville Street
Burglary not in progress: Elkins Street, South Oakwood Avenue
Check welfare: Church Street, East Prince Street, South Kanawha Street
Civil assist: Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare), Virginia Street (St. Stephens Episcopal Church)
Destruction of property: Allen Avenue
Disturbance: Joseph Street, Reservoir Road
Drug violation not in progress: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
DUI investigation: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens)
Extra patrol: New River Drive (Moose Lodge), 1 Rails to Trails (2), 200 block Hargrove Street, 1900 block Harper Road (2), Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), 100 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Patch Street (2), 200 Barber Avenue, 100 block Dexter Avenue, 2 Rails to Trails, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 100 block Woodcrest Drive, 1900 block Harper Road
Follow-up call: Bailey Avenue, Samoa Drive
Found property: Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare), Harper Road (Kroger)
Fraud: Johnstown Road, Sandstone Drive
Harassment: Washington Street
Identity theft: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Joyriding: Whitestick Street
Juveile problems: 100 block Wilkes Avenue
Larceny: South Kanawha Street
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments)
Magistrate detail: Main Street (2)
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident: Harper Road/Hylton Lane
Panic/hold alarm: Hill Street
Possible DUI: 100 block Rural Acres Drive
Pursuit: Raleigh County
Runaway juvenile: Washington Street
Shoplifting: Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby)
Special assignment: Industrial Drive
Suspicious activity: Virginia Street
Suspicious person: Burgess Street, Williams Street
Suspicious vehicle: City Avenue/Central Avenue, Bostic Avenue
Threats: Wilkes Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), South Heber Street
Traffic problem: Dexter Avenue
Traffic stop: 3700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Beckley Crossing, Ewart Avenue, Park Avenue/Granville Avenue, Fourth Street/Ford Street, Harper Road (Kroger), Harper Road, 2700 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Harper Park Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue, (5), 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Hager Street, F Street/South Fayette Street, Jennings Street/Johnstown Road, 1300 block Harper Road, South Kanawha Street (City National Bank), East Prince Street/Sheridan Avenue, South Oakwood Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Prince Street
Unresponsive: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Wendy's)
Unwanted person: Harper Road (Smart Hotel), Clyde Street
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglary: Princewick
Destruction of property: Soak Creek, Price Hill
Disturbance: Dry Creek, Beaver, Sweeneysburg, Crab Orchard, Mabscott, Glen White
Extra patrol: MacArthur, Fairdale
Four-wheeler: MacArthur, Midway
Fraud: Cool Ridge, Fairdale, Beckley (2)
Identity theft: Beckley
Joyriding: Mabscott
Larceny: Beckley
Lost/stolen registration: Whitby
Loud music/noise: Harper Heights
Motor vehicle accident: Beckley, Crab Orchard
Reckless driving: Bradley, Crab Orchard, Fitzpatrick
Suspicious activity: Harper Heights, Stanaford
Suspicious person: Prosperity
Suspicious vehicle: Ghent (2)
Trespassing: Glen Daniel
Unwanted person: Soak Creek, Glen Morgan
Vagrant: Harper Heights, Crab Orchard