The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 12; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Assist other department: Maplewood Lane, Neville Street (Department of Health and Human Resources), Ewart Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Attempt breaking and entering: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Wild and Wonderful Car Wash)
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: First Avenue
Bike patrol: 1 Rails to Trails
Brush fire: 100 block Harper Park Drive
Burglar alarm: Hoover Street
Check welfare: Harper Road (Smart Hotel), Terrill Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Cook Out)
Child abuse/neglect: 2100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Civil matter: Myers Avenue
Disturbance: South Fayette Street (Beckley Electric Co.), North Eisenhower Drive (City National Bank), Neville Street (Department of Health and Human Resources)
Domestic: First Avenue
Drug violation: North Heber Street (federal office building)
Extra patrol: North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 500 block Neville Street (4), 400 block Neville Street, New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 200 block South Heber Street, 100 block Pine Street, 100 block Johnstown Road, Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage; Greyhound station), 1 Rails to Trails (3), 200 block Hartley Avenue (2), South Kanawha Street (Historic Black Knight Municipal Park) (2), 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 100 block Johnstown Road, 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 500 block Woodlawn Avenue, 200 block South Heber Street (2), Second Street/South Fayette Street, 100 block Hargrove Street, 100 block Temple Street
Follow-up call: Dana Drive
Found property: Harper Road (Howard Johnson)
Intoxicated person: Westline Drive (Greenbrier Estates Apartments), Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments)
Larceny: North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), Mason Street
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex) (3)
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Mental problem: Harper Road (Smart Hotel) (2), Witherspoon Street
Missing person: Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department), Harper Road (CoMac), North Eisenhower Drive (Bill Straub State Farm)
Overdose: Broadway Street
Panic/hold alarm: Third Avenue (Home Furniture)
Parking complaint: Lewis Ritchie Drive
Person down: 500 block Neville Street
Recovered property: Lynwinn Road
Road hazard: 200 block Klaus Street
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Shots fired: Hartley Avenue
Special assignment: Adair Street (Raleigh County Board of Education), South Eisenhower Drive (FMRS)
Suspicious activity: Bypass Plaza (Aldi)
Suspicious person: South Vance Drive
Traffic stop: 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (4), Veterans Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Third Avenue (2), Johnstown Road/South Kanawha Street, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Neville Street (Department of Health and Human Resources), 200 block Second Street, 200 block South Eisenhower Drive
Trespassing: North Eisenhower Drive (Chick-Fil-A restaurant)
Unconscious/syncope: South Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn)
Vehicle disabled: 1100 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Johnstown Road (Leisure Lanes)
Vehicle towed: Third Avenue (Little General)
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Assault: Beckley
Breaking and entering not in progress: Coal City
Brush fire: Harper Park
Burglar alarm: Beaver, Stanaford
Disturbance: MacArthur, Surveyor
Extra patrol: Sophia, Beckley
Fight not in progress: Fairdale
Fireworks complaint: Calloway Heights
Illegal burn: Soak Creek
Larceny: Beckley (2), Rhodell
Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: Beckley Junction, Beckley
Stolen vehicle: Beckley
Suspicious activity: Crab Orchard, Fairdale
Suspicious person: Dry Hill
Suspicious vehicle: Beckley, Prosperity
Unwanted person: Beckley
Vehicle disabled: Beckley