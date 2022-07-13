The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 12; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Assault: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department) 

Assist other department: Maplewood Lane, Neville Street (Department of Health and Human Resources), Ewart Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive

Attempt breaking and entering: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Wild and Wonderful Car Wash)

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: First Avenue

Bike patrol: 1 Rails to Trails

Brush fire: 100 block Harper Park Drive

Burglar alarm: Hoover Street

Check welfare: Harper Road (Smart Hotel), Terrill Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Cook Out)

Child abuse/neglect: 2100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Civil matter: Myers Avenue

Disturbance: South Fayette Street (Beckley Electric Co.), North Eisenhower Drive (City National Bank), Neville Street (Department of Health and Human Resources)

Domestic: First Avenue

Drug violation: North Heber Street (federal office building)

Extra patrol: North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 500 block Neville Street (4), 400 block Neville Street, New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 200 block South Heber Street, 100 block Pine Street, 100 block Johnstown Road, Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage; Greyhound station), 1 Rails to Trails (3), 200 block Hartley Avenue (2), South Kanawha Street (Historic Black Knight Municipal Park) (2), 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 100 block Johnstown Road, 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 500 block Woodlawn Avenue, 200 block South Heber Street (2), Second Street/South Fayette Street, 100 block Hargrove Street, 100 block Temple Street

Follow-up call: Dana Drive

Found property: Harper Road (Howard Johnson)

Intoxicated person: Westline Drive (Greenbrier Estates Apartments), Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments)

Larceny: North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), Mason Street

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex) (3) 

Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Mental problem: Harper Road (Smart Hotel) (2), Witherspoon Street

Missing person: Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department), Harper Road (CoMac), North Eisenhower Drive (Bill Straub State Farm)

Overdose: Broadway Street

Panic/hold alarm: Third Avenue (Home Furniture)

Parking complaint: Lewis Ritchie Drive

Person down: 500 block Neville Street

Recovered property: Lynwinn Road

Road hazard: 200 block Klaus Street

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Shots fired: Hartley Avenue

Special assignment: Adair Street (Raleigh County Board of Education), South Eisenhower Drive (FMRS)

Suspicious activity: Bypass Plaza (Aldi)

Suspicious person: South Vance Drive

Traffic stop: 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (4), Veterans Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Third Avenue (2), Johnstown Road/South Kanawha Street, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Neville Street (Department of Health and Human Resources), 200 block Second Street, 200 block South Eisenhower Drive

Trespassing: North Eisenhower Drive (Chick-Fil-A restaurant)

Unconscious/syncope: South Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn)

Vehicle disabled: 1100 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Johnstown Road (Leisure Lanes)

Vehicle towed: Third Avenue (Little General)

------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Assault: Beckley

Breaking and entering not in progress: Coal City

Brush fire: Harper Park

Burglar alarm: Beaver, Stanaford

Disturbance: MacArthur, Surveyor

Extra patrol: Sophia, Beckley

Fight not in progress: Fairdale

Fireworks complaint: Calloway Heights

Illegal burn: Soak Creek

Larceny: Beckley (2), Rhodell

Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: Beckley Junction, Beckley

Stolen vehicle: Beckley

Suspicious activity: Crab Orchard, Fairdale

Suspicious person: Dry Hill

Suspicious vehicle: Beckley, Prosperity

Unwanted person: Beckley

Vehicle disabled: Beckley

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video