The following calls were made to police agencies on July 10; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Quarry Street
Alarm: 1900 block Harper Road
Assist other department: Russell Street
Breaking and entering in progress: Caldwell Street
Burglar alarm: 520 Beckley Crossing (Med Express), 110 N. Heber St. (federal office building), Oriole Place, Pikeview Drive
Check welfare: Grove Avenue, Johnstown Road/Sheridan Avenue
Deceased/found body: South Kanawha Street
Destruction of property: Grady Avenue
Disturbance: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Seaver Lane
Drug violation in progress: South Kanawha Street
Follow-up call: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Found property: South Fayette Street
Harassment: 2001 Harper Road (Omelet Shoppe)
Indecent exposure: Klaus Street
Intoxicated person: 200 block South Oakwood Avenue
Larceny: Georgia Avenue, Woodlawn Avenue
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Missing person: Glenn Avenue
Road rage: 100 block Beckley Crossing
Shoplifting: 1252 N. Eisenhower Drive (Shoe Carnival)
Shots fired: Antonio Avenue, South Heber Street (2), 100 block Ridgecrest Avenue
Special assignment: 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 100 block Elkins Street, 1100 block West Neville Street, 100 block Patch Street, Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1000 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Teel Road, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue
Suspicious activity: 1939 1/2 Harper Road (Dairy Queen restaurant), 400 block Third Avenue
Stolen property: Wickham Avenue
Suspicious person: South Heber Street
Traffic stop: 101 Hylton Lane (McDonald's on Harper Road), 2400 block South Kanawha Street, 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreen's), Robert C. Byrd Drive/North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Maxwell Hill Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Sisson Street, 100 block Second Street
Unwanted person: 208 N. Fayette St. (First Action Bail Bonds)
Vehicle disabled: Harper Road/Hillcrest Drive
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Attempted breaking and entering: Harper
Breaking and entering: Shady Spring, Sprague
Burglary: Sweeneysburg
Civil matter: Crab Orchard
Destruction of property: Lanark
Disturbance: Beaver, Beckley, Crab Orchard (2), Glen Daniel, Harper Heights, MacArthur, Shady Spring, Sprague
Fraud: MacArthur, Mount Tabor
Larceny: Beckley
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Bolt, Glen Daniel, Harper Heights, Slab Fork
Reckless driver: Dameron, Glen Daniel
Suspicious activity: Glen Daniel
Suspicious person: Bradley, Mabscott
Unwanted person: Harper Heights