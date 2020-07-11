The following calls were made to police agencies on July 10; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: Quarry Street

Alarm: 1900 block Harper Road

Assist other department: Russell Street

Breaking and entering in progress: Caldwell Street

Burglar alarm: 520 Beckley Crossing (Med Express), 110 N. Heber St. (federal office building), Oriole Place, Pikeview Drive

Check welfare: Grove Avenue, Johnstown Road/Sheridan Avenue

Deceased/found body: South Kanawha Street

Destruction of property: Grady Avenue

Disturbance: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Seaver Lane

Drug violation in progress: South Kanawha Street

Follow-up call: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)

Found property: South Fayette Street

Harassment: 2001 Harper Road (Omelet Shoppe)

Indecent exposure: Klaus Street

Intoxicated person: 200 block South Oakwood Avenue

Larceny: Georgia Avenue, Woodlawn Avenue

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)

Missing person: Glenn Avenue

Road rage: 100 block Beckley Crossing

Shoplifting: 1252 N. Eisenhower Drive (Shoe Carnival)

Shots fired: Antonio Avenue, South Heber Street (2), 100 block Ridgecrest Avenue

Special assignment: 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 100 block Elkins Street, 1100 block West Neville Street, 100 block Patch Street, Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1000 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Teel Road, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue

Suspicious activity: 1939 1/2 Harper Road (Dairy Queen restaurant), 400 block Third Avenue

Stolen property: Wickham Avenue

Suspicious person: South Heber Street

Traffic stop: 101 Hylton Lane (McDonald's on Harper Road), 2400 block South Kanawha Street, 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreen's), Robert C. Byrd Drive/North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Maxwell Hill Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Sisson Street, 100 block Second Street

Unwanted person: 208 N. Fayette St. (First Action Bail Bonds)

Vehicle disabled: Harper Road/Hillcrest Drive

-------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Attempted breaking and entering: Harper

Breaking and entering: Shady Spring, Sprague

Burglary: Sweeneysburg

Civil matter: Crab Orchard

Destruction of property: Lanark

Disturbance: Beaver, Beckley, Crab Orchard (2), Glen Daniel, Harper Heights, MacArthur, Shady Spring, Sprague

Fraud: MacArthur, Mount Tabor

Larceny: Beckley

Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Bolt, Glen Daniel, Harper Heights, Slab Fork

Reckless driver: Dameron, Glen Daniel

Suspicious activity: Glen Daniel

Suspicious person: Bradley, Mabscott

Unwanted person: Harper Heights

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags