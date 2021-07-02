The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 1; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: Neville Street (DHS), Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)

Alarm: Industrial Drive (Grand Home Furnishings)

Animal call: Morris Avenue

Assault: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) 

Burglar alarm: Beckley Plaza (Patty's), Johnstown Road, Hill Street, South Kanawha Street (Raleigh County Commission on Aging) 

Check welfare: South Kanawha Street/Johnstown Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Civil matter: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)

CPR-adult: 10th Street, Prince Street

Deceased/find body: Patton Drive

Destruction of property: Vine Street

Disturbance: Westline Drive, Neville Street, Prince Street (New River Transit), Ridge Avenue

Domestic: Ridge Avenue

Drug investigation: Harper Road/Sunrise Avenue

Drug violation not in progress: Klaus Street

Domestic violence petition served: Ridge Avenue

Extra patrol: 300 block Prince Street, Adair Street (Raleigh County Board of Education), 300 block Prince Street, 200 block South Heber Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Temple Street, 100 block Hager Street, South Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn), Johnstown Road (2),  Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), 1 Rails to Trails, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), 100 block Beckwoods Drive (3), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Beckley Plaza, New River Town Center (Workforce WV) (2), 500 block Ewart Avenue, 1700 block Harper Road, 1500 block Harper Road

Indecent exposure: South Kanawha Street

Juvenile problems: Woodlawn Avenue/Queen Street

Larceny: Main Street (United National Bank) 

Lost/stolen registration: Hager Street (Abram-King Apartments)

Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident: Third Avenue (Little General)

Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: Second Street/Second Avenue

Overdose: Adkins Street

Pornography: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Possible DUI: South Eisenhower Drive (GoMart)

Shots fired: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments)

Suspicious activity: Maryland Avenue

Suspicious person: Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), 1 Rails to Trails, West Neville Street/Reservoir Road, South Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn), Bypass Plaza (Planet Fitness), Carriage Drive (Beckley Church of Christ), Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel)

Threats: Harper Road (Econolodge Smart Hotel) 

Traffic light problem: Prince Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive

Traffic stop: South Fayette Street/McCreery Street, 100 block Adair Street, Third Avenue/Park Avenue, Harper Road (GoMart), West Neville Street/Ewart Avenue, 600 block South Fayette Street, 1000 block South Eisenhower Drive, South Fayette Street/Maplewood Lane (3), 400 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, South Fayette Street (Family Dollar Store), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Beaver Avenue/South Fayette Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/South Oakwood Avenue, South Oakwood Avenue/Raleigh Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral), 300 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Johnstown Road/South Kanawha Street

Unresponsive: Jefferson Street

Unwanted person: Beckley Plaza, Harper Road (Howard Johnson), Harper Road (Pagoda Motel)

Vehicle broke down: Robert C. Byrd Drive (W.Va. Department of Corrections)

Warrant served: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department) (2)

Wildlife call: 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard

------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Breaking and entering: Beaver

Burglary: Harper Heights

Destruction of property: Beaver 

Disturbance: Lester, Bradley, Grandview

Fireworks Complaint: Sullivan

Fraud: Coal City

Intoxicated person: Harper Heights

Larceny: Mabscott, Shady Spring

Loud music/noise: Harper Heights

Motor vehicle accident: Soak Creek, Beckley, Dry Creek (2), Dry Hill, Bradley, Daniels, Beaver (2), Harper Heights 

Road rage: Bradley

Reckless driving: Beaver

Stolen vehicle: Prosperity, Daniels, Grandview 

Suspicious activity: Stanaford, Dry Hill, Beaver

Suspicious person: Bradley 

Threats: Dry Hill (2), Stanaford

Unwanted person: Harper 

Vagrant: Bradley

