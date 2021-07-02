The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 1; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Neville Street (DHS), Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)
Alarm: Industrial Drive (Grand Home Furnishings)
Animal call: Morris Avenue
Assault: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Burglar alarm: Beckley Plaza (Patty's), Johnstown Road, Hill Street, South Kanawha Street (Raleigh County Commission on Aging)
Check welfare: South Kanawha Street/Johnstown Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Civil matter: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
CPR-adult: 10th Street, Prince Street
Deceased/find body: Patton Drive
Destruction of property: Vine Street
Disturbance: Westline Drive, Neville Street, Prince Street (New River Transit), Ridge Avenue
Domestic: Ridge Avenue
Drug investigation: Harper Road/Sunrise Avenue
Drug violation not in progress: Klaus Street
Domestic violence petition served: Ridge Avenue
Extra patrol: 300 block Prince Street, Adair Street (Raleigh County Board of Education), 300 block Prince Street, 200 block South Heber Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Temple Street, 100 block Hager Street, South Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn), Johnstown Road (2), Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), 1 Rails to Trails, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), 100 block Beckwoods Drive (3), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Beckley Plaza, New River Town Center (Workforce WV) (2), 500 block Ewart Avenue, 1700 block Harper Road, 1500 block Harper Road
Indecent exposure: South Kanawha Street
Juvenile problems: Woodlawn Avenue/Queen Street
Larceny: Main Street (United National Bank)
Lost/stolen registration: Hager Street (Abram-King Apartments)
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident: Third Avenue (Little General)
Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: Second Street/Second Avenue
Overdose: Adkins Street
Pornography: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Possible DUI: South Eisenhower Drive (GoMart)
Shots fired: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments)
Suspicious activity: Maryland Avenue
Suspicious person: Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), 1 Rails to Trails, West Neville Street/Reservoir Road, South Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn), Bypass Plaza (Planet Fitness), Carriage Drive (Beckley Church of Christ), Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel)
Threats: Harper Road (Econolodge Smart Hotel)
Traffic light problem: Prince Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Traffic stop: South Fayette Street/McCreery Street, 100 block Adair Street, Third Avenue/Park Avenue, Harper Road (GoMart), West Neville Street/Ewart Avenue, 600 block South Fayette Street, 1000 block South Eisenhower Drive, South Fayette Street/Maplewood Lane (3), 400 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, South Fayette Street (Family Dollar Store), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Beaver Avenue/South Fayette Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/South Oakwood Avenue, South Oakwood Avenue/Raleigh Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral), 300 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Johnstown Road/South Kanawha Street
Unresponsive: Jefferson Street
Unwanted person: Beckley Plaza, Harper Road (Howard Johnson), Harper Road (Pagoda Motel)
Vehicle broke down: Robert C. Byrd Drive (W.Va. Department of Corrections)
Warrant served: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department) (2)
Wildlife call: 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: Beaver
Burglary: Harper Heights
Destruction of property: Beaver
Disturbance: Lester, Bradley, Grandview
Fireworks Complaint: Sullivan
Fraud: Coal City
Intoxicated person: Harper Heights
Larceny: Mabscott, Shady Spring
Loud music/noise: Harper Heights
Motor vehicle accident: Soak Creek, Beckley, Dry Creek (2), Dry Hill, Bradley, Daniels, Beaver (2), Harper Heights
Road rage: Bradley
Reckless driving: Beaver
Stolen vehicle: Prosperity, Daniels, Grandview
Suspicious activity: Stanaford, Dry Hill, Beaver
Suspicious person: Bradley
Threats: Dry Hill (2), Stanaford
Unwanted person: Harper
Vagrant: Bradley