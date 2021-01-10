The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 9; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: Combs Street

Brandishing: South Kanawha Street

Burglar alarm: Bypass Plaza, Cranberry Pointe Way, Hylton Lane, Maxwell Hill Road, South Meadows Street, Pikeview Drive

Burglary in progress: Mercer Street

Check welfare: 1400 block South Eisenhower Drive, Lewis-Ritchie Drive, Roosevelt Street, Vine Street/Johnstown Road

Domestic: Cherry Avenue, I Street, Stanley Street

Juvenile problems: 2000 block Harper Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Mental problem: Hunter Street

Open door/window: 100 block Burgess Street

Pedestrian hit: 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Person down: North Eisenhower Drive/Rural Acres Drive, 100 block Hargrove Street

Reckless driver: West Neville Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive

Residence check: Sunrise Avenue, Woodlawn Avenue

Special assignment: 100 block Clyde Street, North Eisenhower Drive (4), George Moss Street, 100 block Hartley Avenue, 100 block Hylton Lane, Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Woodcrest Drive

Suspicious activity: Autumn Lane, North Eisenhower Drive

Suspicious vehicle: Barber Avenue/South Fayette Street, Neville Street

Traffic stop: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Stanaford Road, 1000 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 1100 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 800 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1000 block North Eisenhower Drive, Holliday Drive/Teel Road, Joe L. Smith Drive/Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Unconscious/syncope: East Main Street

-------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Breaking and entering: Beckley

Burglary: Ghent, Pemberton, Shady Spring

Destruction of property: Prosperity

Disturbance: Crab Orchard, Eccles, Lester, Raleigh, Shady Spring

Lost property: Sandlick

Motor vehicle accident: Metalton

Stolen property: Eccles

Stolen vehicle: Daniels

Suspicious activity: Bradley, Shady Spring

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video