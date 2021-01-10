The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 9; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Combs Street
Brandishing: South Kanawha Street
Burglar alarm: Bypass Plaza, Cranberry Pointe Way, Hylton Lane, Maxwell Hill Road, South Meadows Street, Pikeview Drive
Burglary in progress: Mercer Street
Check welfare: 1400 block South Eisenhower Drive, Lewis-Ritchie Drive, Roosevelt Street, Vine Street/Johnstown Road
Domestic: Cherry Avenue, I Street, Stanley Street
Juvenile problems: 2000 block Harper Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mental problem: Hunter Street
Open door/window: 100 block Burgess Street
Pedestrian hit: 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Person down: North Eisenhower Drive/Rural Acres Drive, 100 block Hargrove Street
Reckless driver: West Neville Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Residence check: Sunrise Avenue, Woodlawn Avenue
Special assignment: 100 block Clyde Street, North Eisenhower Drive (4), George Moss Street, 100 block Hartley Avenue, 100 block Hylton Lane, Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Woodcrest Drive
Suspicious activity: Autumn Lane, North Eisenhower Drive
Suspicious vehicle: Barber Avenue/South Fayette Street, Neville Street
Traffic stop: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Stanaford Road, 1000 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 1100 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 800 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1000 block North Eisenhower Drive, Holliday Drive/Teel Road, Joe L. Smith Drive/Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unconscious/syncope: East Main Street
-------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: Beckley
Burglary: Ghent, Pemberton, Shady Spring
Destruction of property: Prosperity
Disturbance: Crab Orchard, Eccles, Lester, Raleigh, Shady Spring
Lost property: Sandlick
Motor vehicle accident: Metalton
Stolen property: Eccles
Stolen vehicle: Daniels
Suspicious activity: Bradley, Shady Spring