The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 8; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: Temple Street

Assault already occurred: Prince Street

Attempt to locate: Raleigh County

Brandishing: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ewart Avenue

Breaking and entering not in progress: Sandstone Drive

Breathing difficulty: Jackson Street

Burglar alarm: South Kanawha Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (3)

Check welfare: Cannaday Street, South Kanawha Street, 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Wildwood Avenue

Civil matter: Truman Avenue

Custody complaint: McCulloch Drive

Disturbance: Wilkes Avenue

Domestic: City Avenue

Escort: Park Avenue

Fraud: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident: 4256 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Long John Silver's), Vine Street/Johnstown Road

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 100 block Hylton Lane, 4273 Robert C. Byrd Drive

Person down: City Avenue

Reckless driver: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger)

Shots fired: Hartley Avenue

Special assignment: 100 block Antonio Avenue, 200 Armory Drive (Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center) (6), 100 block Barber Avenue, 306 Beckley Plaza (Dollar General Store) (2), 100 block Bibb Avenue, 100 block Central Avenue, 200 block Central Avenue, 100 block Clyde Street, 1019 N. Eisenhower Drive (Cranberry Creek Shopping Center), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 100 block Ewart Avenue, 600 block South Fayette Street, 100 block G Street, 100 block Hargrove Street, 1900 block Harper Road (2), 100 block Hartley Avenue, Jamison Street, 100 Jamison St., 100 block Larew Avenue, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Patch Street, 100 block Prince Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), Second Street/South Fayette Street, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)

Stolen property: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Suspicious person: North Eisenhower Drive

Threats: North Eisenhower Drive

Traffic control: 340 Prince St.

Traffic stop: Beckley Plaza, 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 1100 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd. (4), Harper Road/Sunrise Avenue, 301 S. Heber St. (Beckley Sanitary Board), 100 block Minnesota Avenue, 100 block Ragland Road, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Vehicle disabled: 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive

Violation of domestic violence petition: Smoot Avenue

Wildlife call: 200 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard

--------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

No report provided yet.

