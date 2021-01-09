The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 8; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Temple Street
Assault already occurred: Prince Street
Attempt to locate: Raleigh County
Brandishing: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ewart Avenue
Breaking and entering not in progress: Sandstone Drive
Breathing difficulty: Jackson Street
Burglar alarm: South Kanawha Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (3)
Check welfare: Cannaday Street, South Kanawha Street, 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Wildwood Avenue
Civil matter: Truman Avenue
Custody complaint: McCulloch Drive
Disturbance: Wilkes Avenue
Domestic: City Avenue
Escort: Park Avenue
Fraud: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident: 4256 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Long John Silver's), Vine Street/Johnstown Road
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 100 block Hylton Lane, 4273 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Person down: City Avenue
Reckless driver: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger)
Shots fired: Hartley Avenue
Special assignment: 100 block Antonio Avenue, 200 Armory Drive (Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center) (6), 100 block Barber Avenue, 306 Beckley Plaza (Dollar General Store) (2), 100 block Bibb Avenue, 100 block Central Avenue, 200 block Central Avenue, 100 block Clyde Street, 1019 N. Eisenhower Drive (Cranberry Creek Shopping Center), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 100 block Ewart Avenue, 600 block South Fayette Street, 100 block G Street, 100 block Hargrove Street, 1900 block Harper Road (2), 100 block Hartley Avenue, Jamison Street, 100 Jamison St., 100 block Larew Avenue, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Patch Street, 100 block Prince Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), Second Street/South Fayette Street, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Stolen property: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Suspicious person: North Eisenhower Drive
Threats: North Eisenhower Drive
Traffic control: 340 Prince St.
Traffic stop: Beckley Plaza, 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 1100 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd. (4), Harper Road/Sunrise Avenue, 301 S. Heber St. (Beckley Sanitary Board), 100 block Minnesota Avenue, 100 block Ragland Road, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Vehicle disabled: 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive
Violation of domestic violence petition: Smoot Avenue
Wildlife call: 200 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
No report provided yet.