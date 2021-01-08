The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 7; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Assault already occurred: South Heber Street (2), Neville Street

Assist other departments: Smoot Avenue, 100 block Antonio Avenue

Attempt to locate: Crescent Road

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: North Oakwood Avenue

Attempted burglary: Bellevue Lane 

Breaking and entering not in progress: Ragland Road

Burglar alarm: Beckley Plaza 

Burglary in progress: Hill Street

Burglary not in progress: Central Avenue

Check welfare: Mercer Street

Child abuse/neglect: North Oakwood Avenue

Court: Industrial Drive

Disturbance: Sandstone Drive

Domestic: Burgess Street

Eloped/walked away: Harper Road

Found property: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Harassment: South Heber Street

Larceny: Sandstone Drive

Loud music/noise: F Street, Reservoir Road (2)

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Mental problem: Woodlawn Avenue

Motor vehicle accident: 300 block Third Avenue, 900 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard 

Person down: 200 block Morris Avenue

Radar patrol: 600 block Woodlawn Avenue

Reckless driver: 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Residence check: Virginia Street

Search warrant: Reservoir Road

Special assignment: 500 block Neville Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Crescent Road, 500 block South Fayette Street, Rails to Trails, 1000 block Scott Avenue, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Vine Street, 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 1909 Harper Road (Econolodge), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block South Heber Street, 300 block Scott Avenue

Stolen vehicle: Ewart Avenue, South Fayette Street

Suspicious person: Beckley Crossing, South Kanawha Street

Suspicious vehicle: Stanley Street

Threats: South Charles Street

Traffic light problem: Johnstown Road/North Eisenhower Drive

Traffic stop: Patch Street/Antonio Avenue, Second Street/South Fayette Street, South Kanawha Street/Larew Avenue, 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 700 block Maxwell Hill Road, 1708 Harper Road, 500 block Woodlawn Avenue, Beckley Plaza, Pinewood Drive/Maxwell Hill Road, South Heber Street

Unwanted person: Westline Drive

Vagrant: Main Street, Evergreen Place

Vehicle disabled: 300 block Stanaford Road

Warrant served: Woodlawn Avenue

--------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Barking dog: Midway

Destruction of property: Fairdale

Disturbance: Princewick, Sprague

Found property: Beaver

Intruder: Crab Orchard

Larceny: Daniels

Reckless driver: MacArthur

Shoplifting: MacArthur

Stolen property: Beckley, Fairdale

Suspicious activity: Coal City, Lester

Suspicious vehicle: Princewick

Threats: Beckley

Unwanted person: Sprague

Vehicle disabled: Calloway Heights, Irish Mountain

