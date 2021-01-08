The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 7; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault already occurred: South Heber Street (2), Neville Street
Assist other departments: Smoot Avenue, 100 block Antonio Avenue
Attempt to locate: Crescent Road
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: North Oakwood Avenue
Attempted burglary: Bellevue Lane
Breaking and entering not in progress: Ragland Road
Burglar alarm: Beckley Plaza
Burglary in progress: Hill Street
Burglary not in progress: Central Avenue
Check welfare: Mercer Street
Child abuse/neglect: North Oakwood Avenue
Court: Industrial Drive
Disturbance: Sandstone Drive
Domestic: Burgess Street
Eloped/walked away: Harper Road
Found property: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Harassment: South Heber Street
Larceny: Sandstone Drive
Loud music/noise: F Street, Reservoir Road (2)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Mental problem: Woodlawn Avenue
Motor vehicle accident: 300 block Third Avenue, 900 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Person down: 200 block Morris Avenue
Radar patrol: 600 block Woodlawn Avenue
Reckless driver: 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Residence check: Virginia Street
Search warrant: Reservoir Road
Special assignment: 500 block Neville Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Crescent Road, 500 block South Fayette Street, Rails to Trails, 1000 block Scott Avenue, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Vine Street, 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 1909 Harper Road (Econolodge), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block South Heber Street, 300 block Scott Avenue
Stolen vehicle: Ewart Avenue, South Fayette Street
Suspicious person: Beckley Crossing, South Kanawha Street
Suspicious vehicle: Stanley Street
Threats: South Charles Street
Traffic light problem: Johnstown Road/North Eisenhower Drive
Traffic stop: Patch Street/Antonio Avenue, Second Street/South Fayette Street, South Kanawha Street/Larew Avenue, 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 700 block Maxwell Hill Road, 1708 Harper Road, 500 block Woodlawn Avenue, Beckley Plaza, Pinewood Drive/Maxwell Hill Road, South Heber Street
Unwanted person: Westline Drive
Vagrant: Main Street, Evergreen Place
Vehicle disabled: 300 block Stanaford Road
Warrant served: Woodlawn Avenue
--------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Barking dog: Midway
Destruction of property: Fairdale
Disturbance: Princewick, Sprague
Found property: Beaver
Intruder: Crab Orchard
Larceny: Daniels
Reckless driver: MacArthur
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Stolen property: Beckley, Fairdale
Suspicious activity: Coal City, Lester
Suspicious vehicle: Princewick
Threats: Beckley
Unwanted person: Sprague
Vehicle disabled: Calloway Heights, Irish Mountain