The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 6; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: South Kanawha Street (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive

Animal call: Maplewood Lane

Assault: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Assist other department: Fred T. Simms Terrace, Bluebird Lane

Attempt to locate: Second Street

Burglar alarm: 313 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), Morton Avenue, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply)

Check welfare: Mason Street

Civil assist: Stanaford Road

Disturbance: Woodlawn Avenue

Domestic: North Eisenhower Drive, South Heber Street

Drug violation: Harper Road

Eloped/walked away: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)

Extra patrol: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1 Rails to Trails, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 bock Burgess Street, 100 block Frontier Street, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 201 Templeview Drive (United Methodist Temple), 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Fraud: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), Antonio Avenue

Indecent exposure: Stanaford Road

K-9 unit request: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: Main Street

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Missing person: East Cherokee Street

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 319 Central Ave., 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 315 Temple St., 200 block Beaver Avenue, 4700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, New River Drive/Robert C. Byrd Drive

Open door/window: 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Person down: Harper Road

Reckless driver: Crescent Road

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1060 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar), 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens) 

Shots fired: Grove Avenue

Stolen vehicle: Woodlawn Avenue (2)

Suspicious activity: Reservoir Road

Suspicious person: Fairlawn Avenue, Galleria Plaza, City Avenue/Raleigh Avenue, Johnstown Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Second Street

Traffic stop: 100 block Davis Street, 1300 block Harper Road, 100 block Whitestick Street

Trespassing: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Stanaford Road

Vehicle disabled: 1300 block Harper Road, 4400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Harper Road/Harper Park Drive, 1300 Harper Road, 100 block Johnstown Road, 2100 block South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street/South Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Prince Street

 

