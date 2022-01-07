The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 6; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: South Kanawha Street (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive
Animal call: Maplewood Lane
Assault: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Assist other department: Fred T. Simms Terrace, Bluebird Lane
Attempt to locate: Second Street
Burglar alarm: 313 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), Morton Avenue, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply)
Check welfare: Mason Street
Civil assist: Stanaford Road
Disturbance: Woodlawn Avenue
Domestic: North Eisenhower Drive, South Heber Street
Drug violation: Harper Road
Eloped/walked away: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Extra patrol: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1 Rails to Trails, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 bock Burgess Street, 100 block Frontier Street, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 201 Templeview Drive (United Methodist Temple), 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Fraud: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), Antonio Avenue
Indecent exposure: Stanaford Road
K-9 unit request: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Missing person: East Cherokee Street
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 319 Central Ave., 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 315 Temple St., 200 block Beaver Avenue, 4700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, New River Drive/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Open door/window: 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Person down: Harper Road
Reckless driver: Crescent Road
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1060 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar), 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens)
Shots fired: Grove Avenue
Stolen vehicle: Woodlawn Avenue (2)
Suspicious activity: Reservoir Road
Suspicious person: Fairlawn Avenue, Galleria Plaza, City Avenue/Raleigh Avenue, Johnstown Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Second Street
Traffic stop: 100 block Davis Street, 1300 block Harper Road, 100 block Whitestick Street
Trespassing: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Stanaford Road
Vehicle disabled: 1300 block Harper Road, 4400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Harper Road/Harper Park Drive, 1300 Harper Road, 100 block Johnstown Road, 2100 block South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street/South Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Prince Street